Neway Technologies Rebrands to abra; New brand brings enhanced technological capabilities and a global vision

Neway rebrands to abra, enhancing global tech capabilities.
NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neway Technologies, a leading provider of cloud, cybersecurity, and Microsoft platform solutions and infrastructure services, proudly announces its official rebrand to abra. This rebranding follows the company's acquisition by abra in May 2021 and marks a significant step that has enabled Neway to expand its operations and technological capabilities as part of the global company abra.
Since this change, Neway has benefited from the resources and expertise of a global technological organization with over 1,000 professionals. abra specializes in three key areas: software infrastructure, core applications (BI, ERP, CRM, etc.), and development. With these capabilities, abra provides advanced technological solutions tailored to the specific business needs of its clients.
"Our rebranding to abra represents a significant opportunity to enhance our capabilities and deliver more comprehensive solutions," said Ronen Ashkenazi, Executive Vice President of abra. "Leveraging abra's diverse expertise, we now offer a broader range of cutting-edge solutions to meet evolving business demands. We are expanding our services to help businesses navigate their digital transformation with greater agility and precision. Our clients can expect the same exceptional service and expertise they have come to trust, now supported by the enhanced capabilities and global reach of the abra brand."
About abra
Founded in 2020, abra is publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (ABRA.TA). The company specializes in software infrastructure, core applications, and development, partnering with global tech leaders such as Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, AWS, and more. abra focuses on delivering innovative, cross-technological solutions that help businesses thrive in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, while aligning its services with the unique business goals of its clients.
For media inquiries, please contact:
T: +1 646-518-9519
Media Contact
Ronen Ashkenazi, abra, 1 917-336-3153, [email protected], www.abra-us.com
