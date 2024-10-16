Neway Technologies Rebrands to abra; New brand brings enhanced technological capabilities and a global vision

"Our rebranding to abra represents a significant opportunity to enhance our capabilities and deliver more comprehensive solutions," said Ronen Ashkenazi, Executive Vice President of abra. Post this

"Our rebranding to abra represents a significant opportunity to enhance our capabilities and deliver more comprehensive solutions," said Ronen Ashkenazi, Executive Vice President of abra. "Leveraging abra's diverse expertise, we now offer a broader range of cutting-edge solutions to meet evolving business demands. We are expanding our services to help businesses navigate their digital transformation with greater agility and precision. Our clients can expect the same exceptional service and expertise they have come to trust, now supported by the enhanced capabilities and global reach of the abra brand."

Founded in 2020, abra is publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (ABRA.TA). The company specializes in software infrastructure, core applications, and development, partnering with global tech leaders such as Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, AWS, and more. abra focuses on delivering innovative, cross-technological solutions that help businesses thrive in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, while aligning its services with the unique business goals of its clients.

