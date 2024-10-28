Newbook Expands Leadership Team with Key Appointments to Drive Innovation & Global Expansion

"We're beyond excited to welcome Harini to the team as we redefine the future of property management technology," said Shaun Cornelius, CEO of Newbook. Post this

Harini has led global teams in both the U.S. and Australia and holds domain expertise in a range of industries, including banking, consulting, hospitality, and e-commerce. She has also held senior product roles at SiteMinder, PwC and J.P. Morgan, where she developed strategies that boosted customer engagement and business performance.

"We're beyond excited to welcome Harini to the team as we redefine the future of property management technology," said Shaun Cornelius, CEO of Newbook. "Harini's unparalleled expertise in crafting innovative, customer-focused products will accelerate our delivery and support our customers with world-class technology to drive their business."

Simon Smith joins Newbook from its parent company Storable, where he spent the past three years as Senior Vice President of Revenue. With over 20 years of leadership in sales, operations, and growth strategy, he brings invaluable expertise to his role as Chief Growth Officer. Simon's experience in scaling revenue-generating teams and driving cross-functional growth will be vital as Newbook continues its expansion. He has also held leadership positions at TrueCar, AutoNation, and CentralBDC, where he developed high-performing sales teams and implemented successful business growth strategies.

"Simon's proven ability to ignite growth across diverse industries and build powerhouse teams makes him an invaluable addition to Newbook," added Shaun. "His visionary approach and deep expertise will be game-changers as we accelerate our ambitious plans to scale and transform the market."

With these new additions, Newbook is poised to accelerate its growth while continuing to offer world-class property management and booking software solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Harini and Simon will be connecting with the industry at forthcoming industry shows across the US and Australia such as OHCE2024 in Oklahoma City.

About Newbook

Newbook, a part of the Storable family, is an award-winning property management and online booking system for accommodation providers. Founded in 2010, the company has scaled over the past 14 years into a global market leader with three international offices and over 50,000 users. Newbook's mission is to build high-quality products delivered with passion, so customers can create memorable experiences.

Media Contact

