Newbook Expands Leadership Team with Key Appointments to Drive Innovation & Global Expansion

Harini Boppana joins as VP of Product and Simon Smith as SVP Sales & Marketing to propel Newbook's next phase of growth and product evolution
AUSTIN, Texas and SURFERS PARADISE, Queensland, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newbook, the leading property management software provider for RV parks and campgrounds, today announced that it has named Harini Boppana as Vice President of Product and Simon Smith as its new Chief Growth Officer. These strategic hires underscore Newbook's commitment to driving product innovation and scaling its business globally.
Harini Boppana joins Newbook from Okendo, where she served as Head of Product for two-and-a-half years. She brings over 15 years of experience transforming customer experiences at scale through technology products. She also has a deep engineering background and a proven track record of driving customer and revenue growth across enterprises, startups, and scale-ups.
Harini has led global teams in both the U.S. and Australia and holds domain expertise in a range of industries, including banking, consulting, hospitality, and e-commerce. She has also held senior product roles at SiteMinder, PwC and J.P. Morgan, where she developed strategies that boosted customer engagement and business performance.
"We're beyond excited to welcome Harini to the team as we redefine the future of property management technology," said Shaun Cornelius, CEO of Newbook. "Harini's unparalleled expertise in crafting innovative, customer-focused products will accelerate our delivery and support our customers with world-class technology to drive their business."
Simon Smith joins Newbook from its parent company Storable, where he spent the past three years as Senior Vice President of Revenue. With over 20 years of leadership in sales, operations, and growth strategy, he brings invaluable expertise to his role as Chief Growth Officer. Simon's experience in scaling revenue-generating teams and driving cross-functional growth will be vital as Newbook continues its expansion. He has also held leadership positions at TrueCar, AutoNation, and CentralBDC, where he developed high-performing sales teams and implemented successful business growth strategies.
"Simon's proven ability to ignite growth across diverse industries and build powerhouse teams makes him an invaluable addition to Newbook," added Shaun. "His visionary approach and deep expertise will be game-changers as we accelerate our ambitious plans to scale and transform the market."
With these new additions, Newbook is poised to accelerate its growth while continuing to offer world-class property management and booking software solutions that enhance the customer experience.
Harini and Simon will be connecting with the industry at forthcoming industry shows across the US and Australia such as OHCE2024 in Oklahoma City.
For more information about Newbook and its latest initiatives, visit https://www.newbook.cloud/.
About Newbook
Newbook, a part of the Storable family, is an award-winning property management and online booking system for accommodation providers. Founded in 2010, the company has scaled over the past 14 years into a global market leader with three international offices and over 50,000 users. Newbook's mission is to build high-quality products delivered with passion, so customers can create memorable experiences.
