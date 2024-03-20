Newcomer House Porch Program April 20: How the Newcomer House Was Restored

Talk and Tour with Access to Upper Floors

FREDERICK, Md., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area's (HCWHA) 2024 Porch Program Series kicks off Saturday, April 20 with a special program that will be a treat for those who love old houses-- a talk and tour by Eleanor Lakin, the architect for the 1999 restoration of the Newcomer House, and David Gibney, who directed the restoration of the house nearly two decades ago.

This year's presentation will include access to the upper floors of the home normally restricted to public access.

Artist and master of historic building restorations David Gibney has restored many old homes, but he says the Newcomer House was his biggest and one of his favorite projects. "From having to raise the washed out foundation eight inches to being under the watchful eye of a black snake living in the old sycamore tree, this restoration took about a year and a half and close to half a million dollars to bring this gem of a home back to its original glory, and it was worth every bit of challenge," said Gibney during a recent phone call.

Eleanor Lakin, architect and author, was charged with researching, documenting, and designing the restoration, which called for innovative solutions for the challenges presented by creating an accurate restoration while planning for modern-day use.

There will be only one talk and tour given at 11:30 AM.

The Newcomer House will be open from 10 AM to 4 PM. Volunteer docents will be available to share knowledge about the Newcomer House and provide assistance to visitors within the three county Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area.

This is the eighth season of Porch Programs at the Newcomer House, HCWHA's Exhibit and Visitor Center at Antietam National Battlefield. Porch Programs feature presentations, demonstrations, pop-up exhibits, interactives and more during the Newcomer House's open season.

The Newcomer House is located at 18422 Shepherdstown Pike in Keedysville, MD. The house is open weekends in April, May, October, and November and daily in June – September. For more information, contact Newcomer House Manager Rachel Nichols at [email protected] or 240-308-1740.

Media Contact

Rachel Nichols, Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area, (240) 308-1740, [email protected]

SOURCE Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area