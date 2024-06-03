Newcomer House Porch Program June 22: Angela Crenshaw, Director of the Maryland Park Service, to Present on "Harriet Tubman: The Ultimate Outdoorswoman"

Talk to Focus on Tubman's Outdoor Skills

FREDERICK, Md. , June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Angela Crenshaw, Director of the Maryland Park Service, will present a Porch Program at the Newcomer House entitled "Harriet Tubman: The Ultimate Outdoorswoman" on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 11:30 a.m.

Harriet Tubman is mostly remembered for being an Underground Railroad conductor and the June 22 interactive talk will focus on the outdoors skills she learned and honed since childhood. She learned how to forage for food, navigate by the stars, read the landscape, and be comfortable in the outdoors and used those skills to guide herself and about 70 other enslaved people to freedom in the 19th century.

Ms. Crenshaw is an energizing speaker with a wealth of experience, especially on the topic of Harriet Tubman. She has served in the Maryland Park Service since 2013 and was the first assistant manager of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park in Dorchester County, MD which opened in 2017. The talk brings a number of Crenshaw's passions together in one place, a love of the environment and nature and the desire to improve accessibility and inclusivity in state parks. Join us for this informative and interactive program that will include a fun giveaway for all ages. All are welcome and we look forward to sharing Harriet Tubman's amazing life and legacy with you.

The Newcomer House will be open from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Volunteer docents will be available to share knowledge about the Newcomer House and offer assistance to visitors to the three county Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area.

This is the eighth season of Porch Programs at the Newcomer House, HCWHA's Exhibit and Visitor Center at Antietam National Battlefield. Porch Programs feature presentations, demonstrations, pop-up exhibits, interactives and more during the Newcomer House's open season.

The Newcomer House is located at 18422 Shepherdstown Pike in Keedysville, MD. The house is open weekends in April, May, October, and November and daily in June – September. For more information, contact Newcomer House Manager Rachel Nichols at [email protected] or 240-308-1740.

