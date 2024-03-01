Newell Law Firm P.C. Boosts Legal Arsenal with Prominent Entertainment Attorney Kimberlina N. McKinney

"Quincy's vision for the firm aligns perfectly with my own: to become the go-to destination for clients seeking not just legal representation, but a strategic partner with razor-sharp intellect and a commitment to excellence and creativity," said Kimberlina N. McKinney Post this

McKinney's practice encompasses a broad spectrum of international and domestic media ventures while working at Fremantle as the Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs and a tenure at A+E Networks where she was the Director of Business and Legal Affairs to A+E Studios, the original scripted division led by Barry Jossen. From union/guild productions to high-stakes acquisitions, her expertise spans the entire entertainment landscape. While in-house, McKinney worked on some of the companies' most notable projects, including Netflix's remake of Lincoln Lawyer, Showtime's award-winning limited series Fellow Travelers, ABC's Big Sky, American Gods on Starz, several biopics for Lifetime such as Mahalia and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, Mosquito Coast on Apple+, as well as Netflix's 8-episode music documentary (Re)Mastered, and various comedy specials for Gabriel Iglesias, Jeff Dunham, Trevor Noah, Sebastian Maniscalco, Bert Kreischer, Vir Das, and Jaboukie Young-White.

McKinney has litigated high-stakes right of publicity and privacy cases for A-list celebrities like Sandra Bullock, Tyra Banks, Halle Berry, Liam Neeson, Jude Law, and the landmark case Hulk Hogan vs. Gawker Media. She has also served as in-house counsel for major entertainment companies like Levity Live (a subsidiary of AMC Networks). At Levity she developed its entire legal department and covered its corporate affairs; she also oversaw a full slate of unscripted and scripted shows across the Food Network, HGTV, Comedy Central, and Netflix, among others.

At only 29-years-old, McKinney founded KL&C Partners and grew her client roster quickly, adding several attorneys, support staff and an internship program. Her slate of private clients included Fullscreen Media (a Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition), "Sugar" Shane Mosely, Omarion, Soulfia Perez-King, Roc Nation Rapper Neelam Hakeem, the film Ruta Madre starring David Castro, and the production company behind Mudbound, Artimage Entertainment.

McKinney is an Adjunct Professor of Business Law and Negotiations at UCLA School of Law and California State University, Northridge.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Kimberlina to the Newell Law Firm family," remarked Quincy Newell, founder of the firm. "Her unparalleled expertise and unwavering commitment to excellence make her a true asset to our team and our clients. Together, we're poised to elevate legal representation to unprecedented heights."

Newell Law Firm P.C. was founded in 2020 and is a Los Angeles based boutique law firm that provides legal counsel in the areas of business and entertainment law. The firm combines the expertise and professionalism of a large corporate firm with the personal attention and fee structure of a smaller practice. The firm's attorneys have worked at the world's leading movie studios, distributors, production companies and law firms, and their experiences, relationships, and industry knowledge provide them with a unique advantage when advocating for its clients.

