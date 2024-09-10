Newell Law Group Boosts Legal Arsenal with Award-Winning Entertainment Industry Veteran Hector Almaguer

"We are thrilled to welcome Hector to the Newell Law Group family," remarked co-Managing Partners, Quincy Newell and Felton Newell. "His deep understanding of the entertainment world, media, and intellectual property law, make him a perfect asset to our team and to our clients." Post this

"Joining Newell Law Group PC fits perfectly with my decades of entertainment industry experience. After handling all manners of complex commercial transactions and intellectual property matters in music, television, and new media on the studio side (representing multi-national media companies across the globe), I'm now bringing that expertise to the client side making sure they get the best deals possible. I am thrilled to contribute to such a dynamic team known for its excellence in litigation and deep client commitment. Together, we can continue to provide top-tier legal and business affairs services that address the ever-evolving challenges in today's entertainment and media landscape," said Hector Almaguer.

Having been raised in a Miami-Cuban household, Almaguer's worldview has always been part of his creative process. He graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in Studio Music and Jazz, was a DJ in Dubai, and spent over a decade as a record producer, composer, and music publisher. He also co-founded and operated an independent record label with his long-time collaborator Kiki Garcia before becoming an entertainment lawyer. Most recently, Almaguer was the general counsel for the tech company Trebel Music, a DSP based on a free, ad-supported, on-demand music delivery platform.

About Newell Law Group:

Newell Law Group was founded in 2020 and is a Los Angeles-based boutique law firm that provides legal counsel in the areas of business and entertainment law. The firm combines the expertise and professionalism of a large corporate firm with the personal attention and fee structure of a smaller practice. The firm's attorneys have worked at the world's leading movie studios, distributors, production companies and law firms, and their experiences, relationships, and industry knowledge provide them with a unique advantage when advocating for its clients. Newell Law Group was formerly known as Newell Law Firm P.C.

