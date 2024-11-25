Newell Law Group is pleased to announce that Attorney Christine Said has joined the firm

"Joining Newell Law Group marks an exciting chapter in my career. I am honored to work alongside leaders in their respective fields, and to contribute to a firm that tackles clients' unique needs with creativity, deep care, and integrity," said Christine Said. Post this

As a litigation attorney, Said has represented businesses in employment disputes, general liability actions, breach of contract claims, and other civil matters. She utilizes her unique background by providing comprehensive and creative legal solutions to address her client's legal and operational challenges.

"Advocating for creatives has been a goal of mine since I pursued law school. I find an immense sense of fulfillment in helping clients navigate their entertainment needs and addressing intellectual property challenges to protect and elevate their work. At the same time, my general litigation experience has strengthened my ability to approach a wide range of a business' legal challenges with strategic and innovative solutions. Joining Newell Law Group marks an exciting chapter in my career. I am honored to work alongside leaders in their respective fields, and to contribute to a firm that tackles clients' unique needs with creativity, deep care, and integrity." said Christine Said.

Said earned her J.D., cum laude, from UC Law San Francisco (formerly known as UC Hastings College of the Law) and her B.A. in Political Science and Global Studies from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). During law school, Said served as Editor-in-Chief of the Hastings Communications and Entertainment Law Journal and founded the Middle Eastern Law Society (MELS).

"We are thrilled to welcome Christine to the Newell Law Group family," remarked co-Managing Partners, Quincy Newell and Felton Newell. "Christine's experience and versatility will expand our team's capacity to serve our client's needs."

About Newell Law Group:

Newell Law Group was founded in 2020 and is a Los Angeles-based boutique law firm that provides legal counsel in the areas of business and entertainment law. The firm combines the expertise and professionalism of a large corporate firm with the personal attention and fee structure of a smaller practice. The firm's attorneys have worked at the world's leading movie studios, distributors, production companies and law firms, and their experiences, relationships, and industry knowledge provide them with a unique advantage when advocating for its clients. Newell Law Group was formerly known as Newell Law Firm P.C.

Media Contact

Lisa Elkan, Lisa PR, 1 8185386357, [email protected]

SOURCE Newell Law Group