Newell Law Group PC Expands with Non-Legal Television and Film Packaging & Sales Division led by Entertainment Industry Veteran Ty Cameron

Ty Cameron is a seasoned media and entertainment executive with experience in sales, operations, business development, and partnership roles across traditional, emerging media, content production and talent representation. Cameron's experience, prior to joining Newell Law Group PC, includes: President at Ebony Studios a division of the Ebony Media Group where he built and launched their Film & TV Studio, Head of Content Distribution of Uninterrupted LLC, a sports media company & athlete empowerment brand owned by NBA superstar LeBron James; co-Founder of Allison Street Media; and a network television executive at CBS Viacom across various entities. Most recently, he founded NIL Media Ventures, a sports technology company dedicated to optimizing the college sports business economy.

Cameron's division will provide the following services to content creators:

In-depth Script Coverage & Creative Feedback

Creative Development Guidance

Pitch Material Development

Executive Producer Consultation

Pitching to Talent Agencies for Cast Attachments

Pitching to Financiers & Distribution Partners

Financial Forecasting & Modeling

Film delivery management

"Ty brings deep industry expertise, a proven track record in content packaging, distribution strategy, and deal structuring, and a unique ability to connect creators with the right market opportunities. While this offering is non-legal in nature, and distinct from Newell Law Group PC's legal services, it is fully aligned with our mission to empower creators at every stage of their journey — legally, strategically, creatively, and commercially," said founding partner, Quincy Newell

Newell Law Group PC attorneys will simultaneously continue managing legal transactions and providing legal support (intellectual property, partnership agreements, employment disputes, etc.) to organizations and creatives in Film, Television, and Music.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please email [email protected] or call 310-556-9663.

