Newell Law Group Welcomes Veteran Litigator Felton T. Newell to the Partnership

Prior to joining Newell Law Group, Mr. Newell practiced law at several national law firms including Milbank Tweed Hadley & McCloy and Glaser Weil. Mr. Newell began his professional career as a legislative staff assistant in President Bill Clinton's White House. He then attended the University of Chicago Law School, where he had President Barack Obama as a law professor. In law school, Mr. Newell won the Thomas R. Mulroy Prize for excellence in appellate advocacy.

On the addition of Mr. Newell, firm founder and co-managing partner Quincy Newell said, "I am thrilled to partner with Felton Newell in continuing to build Newell Law Group to become one of Los Angeles' preeminent boutique law firms. Felton's exceptional credentials and his proven track record as a litigator significantly enhance our capacity to provide high-quality litigation representation to our clients. His addition not only expands our firm's capabilities but also elevates the level of legal services we can offer to our clients. Felton brings a wealth of expertise and a deep commitment to excellence, aligning perfectly with our firm's values and mission. His presence is a substantial asset, and we look forward to the new heights our firm will reach with his guidance and contribution."

Felton T. Newell added, "I am very excited to be joining Quincy and the other fantastic attorneys at Newell Law Group. Together, we will build a boutique full service law firm deep enough to help clients succeed in facing their biggest challenges and agile enough to survive the rapidly changing legal landscape."

About Newell Law Group:

Newell Law Group was founded in 2020 and is a Los Angeles-based boutique law firm that provides legal counsel in the areas of business and entertainment law. The firm combines the expertise and professionalism of a large corporate firm with the personal attention and fee structure of a smaller practice. The firm's attorneys have worked at the world's leading movie studios, distributors, production companies and law firms, and their experiences, relationships, and industry knowledge provide them with a unique advantage when advocating for its clients. Newell Law Group was formerly known as Newell Law Firm P.C.

