Newest 2024-2025 ezPaycheck Is Now $ 199.00 For A Limited Time For Holiday Staff Payroll

New EzPaycheck 2024-2025 payroll bundle has been released and the cost has been reduced for $199.00 for a limited time to give businesses an economic break for the upcoming holiday season. Potential clients can test drive this paycheck software at halfpricesoft.com.
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the current economy, Halfpricesoft.com has chosen to release a new 2024-2025 payroll bundle for ezPaycheck payroll software for $199.00 for a limited time. Companies can easily add, deactivate and reactivate an employee if hired on as seasonal or if they leave the company. This makes it easy to add them as inactive after the busy season with only a click of a button.
"Latest 2024-2025 ezPaycheck can process payroll for holiday staff, quickly and less expensively." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of halfpricesoft.com.
ezPaycheck is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version separately. Download and test at no cost or obligation at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp .
EzPaycheck software is designed to automate paycheck processes to reduce the time spent on running payroll. The software's graphical interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, importing data, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks.
ezPaycheck payroll software features include:
- Supports payment of hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees.
- 941 Efile now available as an add on cost
- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge
- Network version available for larger companies (additional cost)
Priced at $119 per calendar year for a single installation, Limited Time Offer: Bundle version: 2024 + 2025 ezPaycheck for $199.00. ,single-user version for Windows. ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. To learn more about ezPaycheck, visit: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp
and test for compatibility with no cost or obligation for up to 30 days.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of US business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com
