Newest 2024-2025 ezPaycheck Is Now $ 199.00 For A Limited Time For Holiday Staff Payroll

New EzPaycheck 2024-2025 payroll bundle has been released and the cost has been reduced for $199.00 for a limited time to give businesses an economic break for the upcoming holiday season. Potential clients can test drive this paycheck software at halfpricesoft.com.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the current economy, Halfpricesoft.com has chosen to release a new 2024-2025 payroll bundle for ezPaycheck payroll software for $199.00 for a limited time. Companies can easily add, deactivate and reactivate an employee if hired on as seasonal or if they leave the company. This makes it easy to add them as inactive after the busy season with only a click of a button.

"Latest 2024-2025 ezPaycheck can process payroll for holiday staff, quickly and less expensively." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of halfpricesoft.com.