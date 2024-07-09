Newest 2024 ezPaycheck Offers Year To Date Payroll Processing and Eliminates The Costly Middleman

Clients new to processing year to date paychecks are switching to the latest ezPaycheck software for a no guesswork business solution. Customers can download and test drive it at no risk or obligation at halfpricesoft.com.
DETROIT, Mich., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Developers at Halfpricesoft.com now offers ezPaycheck to business owners for a more streamline way to process paychecks mid-year. The software also cuts out the expensive payroll processing middleman giving peace of mind during this economic downturn.
"Developers at Halfpricesoft.com give business owners an option to cut out the expensive middleman when processing year to date payroll with newest ezPaycheck software," said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
Customers seeking a way to simplify year to date payroll processing with more accuracy find it at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck's unique features, including the intuitive graphical interface.
The main features include, but are not limited to:
- Cuts out expensive payroll middleman by processing payroll, in-house for less
- Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks
- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia, PR and Guam
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 943, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required)
$149.00 per calendar year for a single installation (network installation additional cost). ezPaycheck is easy to use for even novice payroll processors. To test ezPaycheck before purchase, visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp for up to 30 days. (Trial appears on checks and forms until the key is purchased and added).
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software,
1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software.
Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com
