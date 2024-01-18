Newest 2024 ezPaycheck Payroll Software Gives Nonprofits And Churches In-House Accommodation

Halfpricesoft.com offers features in the latest 2024 ezPaycheck payroll software that includes flexible tax setup for these organizations. Post this

ezPaycheck's graphical interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, importing data, calculating payroll (including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks). New companies can download and test this software with no obligation by visiting https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

Nonprofits get the following unique features and more in ezPaycheck payroll software:

-Options for churches and nonprofits when setting up tax deductions customized to individual employees with ezPaycheck payroll software

Supports stub only printing

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.

Easily calculates differential pay

Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.

Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously at no additional cost.

Prints Tax Forms NEW 943, 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A needed for W2 and W3 forms)

-Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.

-Supports network access.

Priced at $139 per calendar year for a single user version, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

halfpricesoft.com

