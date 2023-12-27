Newest ez1099 2023 Is A Simple Tax Software Solution For Multiple Offices With Network Version

The all inclusive 2023 network edition of ez1099 was created for business owners in multiple locations to share data and to streamline the task of 1099 tax form processing. Post this

ez1099 software also assists in compiling, printing and e-filing these other IRS forms: W2G, 1099-OID, 1097BTC, 1098s (1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098 T), 1099s (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099H, 1099INT, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099R, 1099S, 1099SA), 5498s(5498, 5498ESA, 5498SA), 8935, 3921, 3922, 1096, 1098-F, 1099 NEC

ez1099 2023 is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, Vista system, 7, 8, and MAC computers installed with Bootcamp, Virtual Machine or Parallels.

Cost is only $79 per installation for the single version of ez1099 Software or $139 per installation for the advanced version with PDF file creation and electronic filing capability, ez1099 is affordable for any size business. Network versions start at $199.00 for two users (includes PDF and efile features).

The options featured in the latest version ez1099 software include but are not limited to:

ez1099 blank paper prints out recipient copies.

ez1099 is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started immediately.

Quick data importing feature

Save time by compiling and saving form data for later use and modification

Support unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients with one flat rate

Go green with optional PDF document converting and e-file (electronic filing) features

ez1099 is among the lowest priced and most sought after, full-featured software available on the market

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com