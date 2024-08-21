Newest Member of NutriSource Facility Dog Program Delivering Licks and Love to Young Patients at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

"Hospital stays can be scary and hard for anyone....the unconditional love of a dog can help make the experience a little bit easier," Post this

The NutriSource Facility Dog Program at Lurie Children's was made possible by a $250,000, five-year commitment from the company. Hawk is the first-ever facility dog at Lurie Children's. NutriSource also supports animal assisted therapy programs at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital, Boston Children's, Children's Mercy Kansas City and Sanford Children's Fargo.

"Hawk has already made an incredible impact on patient's and family's hospitalizations. He makes it so easy to elevate the emotional safety needs of patients as we address the complex stressors that come with being hospitalized in a pediatric hospital," said Natalie Sell Certified Child-Life Specialist and Facility Dog Handler at Lurie Children's. "From post-processing difficult hospital experiences to prepping kids for procedures, Hawk's ability to provide a calm and supportive presence has been invaluable for my child life practice."

NutriSource's commitment means that families will never receive a bill for this important service.

"Hospital stays can be scary and hard for anyone, especially kids. The unconditional love of a dog can help make the experience a little bit easier," said KLN Family Brands President Chase Rasmussen. "Not only do dogs bring comfort and compassion during a difficult time, but they can also play an important role in healing and progress. We're thrilled to extend the NutriSource Facility Dog Program to the patients, families and staff at Lurie Children's."

Lurie Children's will celebrate Hawk's arrival with a special media event on Mon, Aug 26th from 11:30 am – 12 noon in the hospital's Panda Care Center. Hawk will meet-and-greet patients and families and hospital officials along with representatives from NutriSource will be available to answer questions. Media is encouraged to check in at reception on Floor 2 to obtain a visitor's badge before proceeding to the event on Floor 12. Contacts: Julianne Bardele, [email protected] , 312.227.4265 Miranda Coello, [email protected] , 312.402.3618

About NutriSource® Pet Foods

NutriSource® is a line of premium pet food and treat products manufactured by Tuffy's Pet Foods and Tuffy's Pet Treats, subsidiaries of KLN Enterprises, Inc., a third-generation family owned company based in Perham, MN. Tuffy's Pet Foods has specialized in the manufacturing of pet food and treats since 1964. NutriSource® has a long history of investing in the health and well-being of pets throughout the world. Today, NutriSource® offers a variety of different dog and cat food products across their four lines of NutriSource®, NutriSource PureVita®, NutriSource® Element Series and NutriSource® Choice. NutriSource® product offerings include kibble, wet, treats and toppers. For more information, visit https://nutrisourcepetfoods.com/.

About KLN Enterprises, Inc. dba KLN Family Brands

A third-generation family-owned company, KLN Family Brands is headquartered in Perham, MN and is comprised of Tuffy's Pet Foods and Tuffy's Treat Company, manufacturers of NutriSource® and Kenny's Candy & Confections. Tuffy's has been proudly producing quality pet foods since 1964. Kenny's Candy & Confections, established in 2015, produces great snack brands that include Wiley Wallaby® and Sweet Chaos®. For more information http://www.klnfamilybrands.com.

About Lurie Children's

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago is a nonprofit organization committed to providing access to exceptional care for every child. It is ranked as one of the nation's top children's hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. Lurie Children's is the pediatric training ground for Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Supported by philanthropy, the Patrick M. Magoon Institute for Healthy Communities is the hub for all Lurie Children's community-focused initiatives.

Media Contact

Chase Rasmussen, https://nutrisourcepetfoods.com/, 2183470525, [email protected]

SOURCE NutriSource Pet Foods