Newest Release by Capucia Publishing Helps Readers Rediscover Their Authentic Selves Deborah Liverett Helps Readers Break Free from Limitations and Embrace Wholeness

YORK, Pa., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capucia Publishing is excited to announce the release of Hey Me, Where Have You Been?, the latest book by experienced life coach and corporate leader Deborah Liverett. In this empowering and practical guide, Liverett helps readers break free from the limitations imposed by family, culture, and societal pressures, leading them to rediscover their authentic selves and build a life of fulfillment and purpose.

Drawing from more than 30 years of experience, Liverett offers readers a clear path to self-awareness and self-acceptance, revealing how these traits can unlock inner strength and clarity.

Hey Me, Where Have You Been? provides practical tools and reflective questions designed to help readers:

Identify their strengths and true desires, and prioritize personal well-being.

Break free from habitual thought patterns and outside influences.

Reinvent their adult lives with authenticity and purpose.

Rise above circumstances and build a life they love.

"Self-awareness and self-acceptance are not selfish; they reignite your unique powers," says Liverett. "This book is about laying down your armor, breaking through your walls, and stepping into a life of authenticity and fulfillment."

Deborah Liverett's journey toward self-discovery began in her teenage years after life traumas buried her authentic self. Now, with decades of experience as a life coach, she is dedicated to helping others do the same by offering them the tools to lead with purpose and authenticity. Hey Me, Where Have You Been? is her third published work.

Hey Me, Where Have You Been? is published by Capucia Publishing and is available now at: https://www.capuciapublishing.com/catalog/. Since 2004, Capucia has published nearly 700 authors with their comprehensive author-centric approach to publishing transformational books.

