Newest Staff Member at Sanford Children's Hospital Fargo has Wet Nose, Four Legs and a tail

"Fox will be an important member of our Sanford Children's care team," said Katy Easter, Sanford Health lead child life specialist. "It's no secret that dogs provide a level of compassion and care to humans like no other, and it is so important for us to help our patients and their families in times of pain and stress. Unlike other therapy animals, facility dogs and their handlers can be in a patient's room during medical procedures to comfort children and families and help patients achieve various clinical goals through pain management, procedural support, outcome-driven play, sibling and family support."

The NutriSource Facility Dog Program at Sanford Children's will be fueled 100% by philanthropy, meaning families will never receive a bill for this important service.

"The unconditional love of a dog can do so much to lift spirits during a stressful, difficult time for kids and families," said KLN Family Brands President Chase Rasmussen. "We are proud to help the outstanding medical experts at Sanford Children's Hospital Fargo provide the best care and compassion possible to the patients and families they serve. Sometimes the best medicine comes in the form of a wet nose and a wagging tail."

Fox is the newest addition to NutriSource's growing family of facility and therapy dogs. In 2019, financial support from NutriSource established the first-ever facility dog program at the M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital. NutriSource has since gone on to providing funding for facility and therapy dog programs at Boston Children's and Children's Mercy Kansas City. In August, Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago will introduce the NutriSource Facility Dog Program because of financial support from NutriSource.

About NutriSource® Pet Foods

NutriSource® is a line of premium pet food and treat products manufactured by Tuffy's Pet Foods and Tuffy's Pet Treats, subsidiaries of KLN Enterprises, Inc., a third-generation family owned company based in Perham, MN. Tuffy's Pet Foods has specialized in the manufacturing of pet food and treats since 1964. NutriSource® has a long history of investing in the health and well-being of pets throughout the world. Today, NutriSource® offers a variety of different dog and cat food products across their four lines of NutriSource®, NutriSource PureVita®, NutriSource® Element Series and NutriSource® Choice. NutriSource® product offerings include kibble, wet, treats and toppers. For more information, visit https://nutrisourcepetfoods.com/. Follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About KLN Enterprises, Inc. dba KLN Family Brands

A third-generation family-owned company, KLN Family Brands is headquartered in Perham, MN and is comprised of Tuffy's Pet Foods and Tuffy's Treat Company, manufacturers of NutriSource® and Kenny's Candy & Confections. Tuffy's has been proudly producing quality pet foods since 1964. Kenny's Candy & Confections, established in 2015, produces great snack brands that include Wiley Wallaby® and Sweet Chaos®. For more information on KLN Family Brands please visit http://www.klnfamilybrands.com.

About Sanford Health

Sanford Health, the largest rural health system in the United States, is dedicated to transforming the health care experience and providing access to world-class health care in America's heartland. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the organization serves 1.4 million patients and nearly 200,000 health plan members across 250,000 square miles. The integrated health system has 45 hospitals, 211 clinic locations, more than 160 Good Samaritan Society senior living centers, 2,900 Sanford physicians and advanced practice providers, 540 active clinical trials, and nine world clinic locations around the globe. Learn more about Sanford Health's commitment to shaping the future of rural health care across the lifespan at sanfordhealth.org or Sanford Health News.

