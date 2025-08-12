NEWITY Ranks No. 596 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Becoming the #1 SBA 7(a) loan facilitator this year is a powerful milestone. Recognition on the Inc. 5000 list confirms the strength and momentum of our platform in driving equitable access to capital for entrepreneurs." Luke LaHaie, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of NEWITY Post this

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm - they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

About NEWITY

NEWITY is the #1 facilitator of SBA 7(a) loans. Named in American Banker's 25 people who will change banking in 2025, co-founders David Cody and Luke LaHaie are focused on the intersection of technology and dedicated expert staff to help entrepreneurs across the country access affordable capital. NEWITY and its affiliates have supported more than 125,000 businesses in accessing over $11.8 billion in SBA funding. For more information and to prequalify for an SBA loan in less than 10 minutes, visit newitymarket.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

NEWITY is not a lender participating in the SBA's 7(a) loan program; SBA 7(a) loans are ultimately processed and approved by a lender participating in the SBA's 7(a) loan program.

Media Contact

Rachel Williams, NEWITY, 1 312-520-0843

