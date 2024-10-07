Newk's Eatery Climbs to No. 236 on 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 List

The fast-casual restaurant's rise in the Franchise Times Top 400 rankings reflects its steady growth, innovative menu and commitment to delivering top-tier dining experiences.

JACKSON, Miss., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newk's Eatery, the premium fast-casual dining brand known for its freshly prepared, made-from-scratch meals, has secured the No. 236 spot on the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 list, up six spots from its previous ranking at No. 242 in 2023. The Franchise Times Top 400 is the definitive ranking of the largest franchise systems in the U.S. based on global system sales.

This year's improved ranking is a reflection of Newk's Eatery's steady growth, innovative menu offerings and commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences. With nearly 100 locations across the country, the brand continues to expand its footprint while enhancing operational efficiency and franchise support.

"We are extremely proud of our brand's continued success and the progress we've made over the past year," said Frank Paci, CEO of Newk's Eatery. "Our commitment to providing high-quality meals and a unique guest experience remains at the heart of our growth strategy. We are excited to see our hard work pay off and are eager to keep this momentum going."

The Franchise Times Top 400 list uses data from voluntary company reports and the most recent franchise disclosure documents to determine rankings. To be eligible, companies must be a legal U.S. franchise, with headquarters based in the U.S., or have at least 10% of their total units located in the country. At least 15% of the company's units must be franchised.

Newk's Eatery, founded in 2004, is renowned for its fresh, artisanal approach to fast-casual dining. With a diverse menu that includes hand-crafted sandwiches, fresh salads, soups and delectable desserts, Newk's has become a go-to destination for those seeking a quality dining experience in a casual setting.

"This achievement highlights the strength of our franchise network, the dedication of our team, and the unwavering support from our guests," said Paci. "Our focus is on building momentum as we continue to expand and elevate both our menu offerings and the overall dining experience."

Based in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk's Eatery is a fast-casual chain that operates and franchises over 100 units in 16 states. Founded in 2004 and named after Co-Founder Chris "Newk" Newcomb, Newk's hand-preps more than 30 fresh ingredients daily for salads, sandwiches, soups, and pizzas, all made in-house without fryers or microwaves. Its Signature Cakes are baked in Newk's own bakery. Fresh grab-and-go options are also available. For more information, visit https://newks.com/.

