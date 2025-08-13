Newline Interactive Achieves #1 Market Share in U.S. Interactive Display Market for Q2 and First Half of 2025

Newline Interactive has secured the #1 market share in the U.S. Interactive Flat Panel Display (IFPD/IWB) market for both Q2 2025 and the first half of 2025, according to the latest market data.

ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newline Interactive, a leading provider of interactive display solutions for education and business environments, is proud to announce that it has secured the #1 market share in the U.S. Interactive Flat Panel Display (IFPD/IWB) market for both Q2 2025 and the first half of 2025, according to the latest market data.

In Q2 2025, Newline led the market with a 23.7% share, surpassing its next closest competitor by 6.6 percentage points. For 1H 2025, Newline maintained its top position with a 21.7% market share, ahead of the next leading brand by 5 percentage points.

"This milestone reflects the strength of our solutions, the dedication of our team, and most importantly, the loyalty and trust of our customers," said Chris Bradford, President of Newline Interactive. "We are committed to empowering educators, businesses, and communities with innovative tools that make collaboration seamless and intuitive."

Newline's continued growth is driven by its focus on user-friendly technology, responsive customer support, and a strong network of partners and integrators nationwide.

"We're honored to be recognized as the market leader in interactive displays," Bradford continued. "Thank you to our customers, partners, and team members who have made this possible. We look forward to continued innovation and success in the second half of the year."

For more information about Newline Interactive and its award-winning solutions, visit www.newline-interactive.com/usa/.

About Newline Interactive

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of audio-visual technology and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services. For more information, visit www.newline-interactive.com.

