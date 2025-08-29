Newline Interactive and TranslateLive Partner to Eliminate Language Barriers in Education, Business, and Beyond

"Language should never limit potential—in education, business, or any professional setting. The partnership of Newline and TranslateLive is making inclusive, real-time communication possible for everyone." Post this

With robust user management and administrative controls, organizations can manage licenses, set permissions, and control access across entire school districts, corporate departments, and multi-site enterprises. Built with future-proof AI integration, the system can adopt new translation engines as they become available, ensuring communication remains accurate, relevant, and secure for years to come.

"This partnership is about breaking down barriers," said Chris Bradford, President at Newline Interactive. "Whether it's a student connecting with a teacher or a global team collaborating across time zones, our combined technology ensures every voice is heard and every idea is understood."

TranslateLive CEO Peter Hayes added, "Language should never limit potential—in education, business, or any professional setting. Through our partnership Newline, we're making inclusive, real-time communication possible for everyone."

TranslateLive powered by Newline solution is available now, empowering inclusivity, accessibility, and collaboration in both educational and professional settings.

For more information, visit www.newline-interactive.com/usa/ or www.translatelive.com.

About Newline Interactive

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of audio-visual technology and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services. For more information, visit www.newline-interactive.com.

About TranslateLive

At TranslateLive, our goal is to break down language barriers so people can easily communicate with each other no matter their ability or what language they speak.

Media Contact

Newline Interactive Marketing, Newline Interactive, 1 888-233-0868, [email protected], https://newline-interactive.com/usa/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Newline Interactive