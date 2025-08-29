Newline Interactive and TranslateLive Partner to Eliminate Language Barriers in Education, Business, and Beyond

Newline Interactive has announced a strategic partnership with TranslateLive, creator of the Instant Language Assistant (ILA) real-time translation technology that merges Newline's industry-leading interactive panels with TranslateLive's cutting-edge translation capabilities to deliver instant, multilingual communication for classrooms, boardrooms, and professional environments around the world.
ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newline Interactive, a leading manufacturer of interactive display solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with TranslateLive, creator of the Instant Language Assistant (ILA) real-time translation technology. This collaboration merges Newline's industry-leading interactive panels with TranslateLive's cutting-edge translation capabilities to deliver instant, multilingual communication for classrooms, boardrooms, and professional environments around the world.
The integrated solution provides real-time speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and speech-to-speech translation in over 200 languages and dialects, with 120+ accent selections. Translations occur in under one second, while the user interface automatically adjusts to the preferred language—ensuring seamless collaboration whether in a classroom lesson, an international business meeting, a corporate training session, or a cross-border project review.
With robust user management and administrative controls, organizations can manage licenses, set permissions, and control access across entire school districts, corporate departments, and multi-site enterprises. Built with future-proof AI integration, the system can adopt new translation engines as they become available, ensuring communication remains accurate, relevant, and secure for years to come.
"This partnership is about breaking down barriers," said Chris Bradford, President at Newline Interactive. "Whether it's a student connecting with a teacher or a global team collaborating across time zones, our combined technology ensures every voice is heard and every idea is understood."
TranslateLive CEO Peter Hayes added, "Language should never limit potential—in education, business, or any professional setting. Through our partnership Newline, we're making inclusive, real-time communication possible for everyone."
TranslateLive powered by Newline solution is available now, empowering inclusivity, accessibility, and collaboration in both educational and professional settings.
About Newline Interactive
Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of audio-visual technology and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services. For more information, visit www.newline-interactive.com.
About TranslateLive
At TranslateLive, our goal is to break down language barriers so people can easily communicate with each other no matter their ability or what language they speak.
