Newline Interactive Announces the Launch of the Revolutionary Z Pro Series

Newline Interactive is excited to announce the debut of its highly anticipated Z Pro Series, a game-changer in corporate collaboration technology. Tailored for modern businesses, the Newline Z Pro Series offers unparalleled features that transform the way teams interact, innovate, and succeed. Post this

"We are thrilled to introduce the Newline Z Pro Series to the market," said Ty Hall, Chief Revenue Officer at Newline Interactive. "Our goal is to provide businesses with a reliable, secure, and immersive tool that enhances collaboration and productivity. The Z Pro Series is designed to meet the demands of today's dynamic corporate environments."

Powered by Android 13, the Z Pro Series delivers exceptional performance and security. The built-in Wi-Fi 6 module enhances connectivity, and user profiles eliminate the hassle of constant device switching. The device's SDM-S and OPS Expansion Slot allows for onboard computer integration, making the Z Pro Series a versatile and comprehensive collaboration solution.

The Newline Z Pro features a 4K display with optical bonding technology, offering an ultra-wide 178° viewing angle for crystal-clear images from any position. An 8-microphone array and dual 20W speakers ensure effortless and high-quality audio, while the optional 4K AI Camera with auto-framing capabilities supports leading video conferencing platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Webex.

Streamlined connectivity is at the core of the Z Pro Series, with Plug & Play USB-C technology providing 100W power delivery and a single-cable setup for audio, video, and data access. The device supports up to 40 touch points and features Palm Rejection Technology and antimicrobial glass for a precise and hygienic user experience.

Additionally, the Z Pro Series will be available as both UC Ready and non-UC versions. The UC Ready Z Pro Series comes with an onboard computer (OPS) integrated into the display, a flexible 4K wide angle camera, and a built-in 8 mic array for the perfect all-in-one unified collaboration solution.

For more information about the Newline Z Pro Series or to schedule a demo, please visit https://newline-interactive.com/usa/products/z-pro-series/

About Newline Interactive

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of audio-visual technology and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services. For more information, visit www.newline-interactive.com.

Media Contact

Ashlea Dunagan, Newline Interactive, 1 8882330868, [email protected], https://newline-interactive.com/usa/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Newline Interactive