Newline Interactive Extends Market Leadership with #1 U.S. Interactive Display Market Share for Q2 and First Half of 2026

Newline Interactive has once again earned the #1 market share position in the U.S. Interactive Flat Panel (IFP) market for Q2 2026 and the first half of 2026, according to the latest industry market data.

ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newline Interactive, a global leader in interactive display technology and collaboration solutions, today announced it has once again earned the #1 market share position in the U.S. Interactive Flat Panel (IFP) market for Q2 2026 and the first half of 2026, according to the latest industry market data.

Newline captured an industry-leading 30.7% market share in Q2 2026, establishing an 11.7 percentage point lead over the nearest competitor. For the first half of 2026, Newline maintained its leadership with a 28.0% market share, holding an 8.6 percentage point advantage.

These results also mark an important milestone for the company—10 consecutive quarters as the #1 brand in the U.S. Interactive Display market—demonstrating Newline's sustained growth and continued customer confidence across education and corporate environments.

"Reaching ten consecutive quarters as the market leader is an incredible achievement and a testament to the trust our customers and partners place in Newline," said Chris Bradford, President of Newline Interactive. "Our mission has always been to deliver technology that makes collaboration simple, intuitive, and impactful. This milestone reflects the dedication of our employees, the strength of our partner network, and our continued commitment to innovation."

Throughout 2026, organizations across K-12 education, higher education, corporate, and government sectors have continued to choose Newline for its intuitive user experience, seamless software integrations, enterprise-grade security, and comprehensive portfolio of collaboration solutions. From interactive displays and direct view LED to digital signage and remote device management, Newline provides technology designed to help teams connect, communicate, and collaborate more effectively.

The company's continued momentum reflects its customer-first approach and ongoing investment in developing solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern learning and work environments.

"We're incredibly grateful to our customers, reseller partners, distributors, and dedicated employees who have helped make this achievement possible," Bradford added. "As we look ahead, we're excited to continue delivering the innovation, quality, and support that have made Newline the #1 choice for interactive displays in the United States."

With leadership positions in both Q2 2026 and the first half of 2026, Newline continues to build on a record of sustained success, reinforcing its position as one of the industry's most trusted collaboration technology providers.

For more information about Newline Interactive and its complete portfolio of collaboration solutions, visit www.newline-interactive.com.

About Newline Interactive

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of audio-visual technology and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services. For more information, visit www.newline-interactive.com.

Media Contact

Newline Interactive Marketing, Newline Interactive, 1 888-233-0868, [email protected], https://newline-interactive.com/usa/

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SOURCE Newline Interactive