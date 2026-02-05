Newline Interactive Finishes 2025 as the #1 Brand in the U.S. Interactive Display Market

Newline Interactive announced it has secured the #1 market share position in the U.S. Interactive Flat Panel (IFP) market for Q4 2025, while also finishing 2025 as the overall market leader.

ALLEN, Texas, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newline Interactive, a leading provider of interactive display solutions for education and professional collaboration, today announced it has secured the #1 market share position in the U.S. Interactive Flat Panel (IFP) market for Q4 2025, while also finishing 2025 as the overall market leader.

In Q4 2025, Newline captured an industry-leading 29.9% market share, delivering its strongest quarterly performance of the year. This result represents a decisive lead over the rest of the market and reinforces Newline's continued momentum and customer adoption across education and enterprise environments.

Newline's Q4 success capped off a remarkable year, with the company maintaining the top market share position for all of 2025. This sustained leadership reflects consistent demand for Newline's intuitive, reliable, and future-ready interactive display solutions.

"Finishing both the quarter and the year as the market leader is a powerful validation of our strategy and our people," said Chris Bradford, President of Newline Interactive. "Our customers' trust drives everything we do—from product innovation to customer support—and we're proud to see that commitment reflected in the market."

Newline's growth throughout 2025 was fueled by its focus on ease of use, seamless integration, and a strong partner ecosystem, making it a preferred choice for classrooms, meeting rooms, and collaborative spaces nationwide.

"We're incredibly grateful to our customers, partners, and team members for making 2025 such a successful year," Bradford added. "We look forward to building on this momentum in the year ahead."

For more information about Newline Interactive and its interactive display solutions, visit www.newline-interactive.com.

About Newline Interactive

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of audio-visual technology and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services. For more information, visit www.newline-interactive.com.

Media Contact

Newline Interactive Marketing, Newline Interactive, 1 888-233-0868, [email protected], https://newline-interactive.com/usa/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Newline Interactive