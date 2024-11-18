Newline Interactive Introduces Newline Secure: Revolutionary Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) Integration Software to Transform Emergency Communication in Real Time

Newline is excited to announce the launch of Newline Secure, its innovative Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) Integration software designed to revolutionize emergency alert systems. Post this

"Newline Secure is designed with one goal in mind: to ensure that critical information reaches the right people at the right time," said Chris Bradford, President of Newline. "With instant alerts, robust customization, and seamless integration with existing security protocols, Newline Secure enhances safety and communication, empowering organizations to respond with agility when every second counts."

Key Features of Newline Secure Include:

CAP Message Processing: Seamlessly receive and process CAP messages from third-party platforms for streamlined emergency communication.

Real-Time Notifications: Emergency notifications appear instantly over any application for maximum visibility and immediate response.

Customizable Alerts: Tailor alert subjects, descriptions, and backgrounds to suit the specific needs of each organization and situation.

Extensive Integration Support: Newline Secure integrates with trusted security platforms, including Singlewire Informacast and Centegix CrisisAlert, with ongoing support for additional platforms.

Single-Sign-On (SSO) Compatibility: Supports Google and Microsoft SSO, enabling secure, efficient user access through familiar platforms.

Zero-Touch Display Enrollment: Register displays in bulk with zero-touch enrollment, minimizing setup time by using serial numbers for quick, large-scale deployments.

Group Management: Target specific buildings or areas through group management, allowing organizations to send alerts only to designated locations.

Alert Auditing Log: Maintain a detailed record of all sent alerts to ensure accountability, track response effectiveness, and support compliance efforts.

With its powerful CAP integration, Newline Secure simplifies the management of security alerts and supports large-scale, multi-building communication, making it the ideal solution for organizations prioritizing safety and speed. By leveraging Newline Secure's advanced capabilities, organizations can strengthen their emergency response systems and protect their communities.

For more information about Newline Secure, please visit https://newline-interactive.com/usa/products/newline-secure/

About Newline Interactive

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of audio-visual technology and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services. For more information, visit www.newline-interactive.com.

