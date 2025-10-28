Newline Interactive Introduces the DSX Series -- A New Standard for Visual Communication and Engagement

"The DSX Series is all about communication made simple. It gives organizations a bright, flexible, and easy-to-manage solution that helps them share information, elevate their brand, and engage their audiences effortlessly." Post this

Featuring 700 nits of brightness, DSX delivers vivid, eye-catching visuals that remain clear in bright or high-traffic spaces. Wi-Fi 6 connectivity ensures fast and reliable content updates, while built-in Newline Signage Pro digital signage integration (subscription required) offers seamless control over messaging and scheduling. For larger installations, HDMI out enables synchronized displays, and dual RS232 in and out connections provide robust control options for IT and AV teams. Every DSX model is also ADA compliant with its provided wall mount, combining performance with accessibility.

"The DSX Series is all about communication made simple," said Chris Bradford, President of Newline Interactive. "We wanted to give organizations a display that's bright, flexible, and easy to manage—something that helps them share information, elevate their brand, and engage their audiences effortlessly."

With its sleek design, powerful performance, and ease of control, the DSX Series empowers organizations to deliver messages that truly resonate—transforming how people see, share, and experience information.

For more information, visit https://newline-interactive.com/usa/products/dsx-series/

About Newline Interactive

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of audio-visual technology and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services. For more information, visit www.newline-interactive.com.

