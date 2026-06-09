Newline Interactive Introduces the New Q Ultra and Q Ultra Elite Series Interactive Displays

Newline proudly announces the launch of the all-new Q Ultra Series and Q Ultra Elite Series, two powerful new interactive flat panel solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of education and corporate collaboration.
ALLEN, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newline Interactive, a global leader in interactive display technology, proudly announces the launch of the all-new Q Ultra Series and Q Ultra Elite Series, two powerful new interactive flat panel solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of education and corporate collaboration. Powered by Android 16 and built with significantly more horsepower than previous generations, the Q Ultra family delivers faster performance, enhanced multitasking, and a more seamless user experience across classrooms, campuses, and meeting spaces.
The Q Ultra Series is purpose-built for K-12 classrooms and educational environments, combining intuitive collaboration tools with reliable everyday performance. Featuring Android 16 with customizable user profiles, 16GB RAM and 128GB ROM, USB-C connectivity with 65W power delivery, and embedded 20W speakers, the Q Ultra empowers educators to teach, share, and engage more effectively. Designed for modern learning spaces, the Q Ultra delivers the speed, simplicity, and flexibility schools need to support dynamic instruction and student collaboration.
For corporate and professional environments, the Q Ultra Elite Series delivers an elevated collaboration experience with premium features designed for hybrid work and high-performance meeting spaces. The Q Ultra Elite includes Android 16 with user profiles, upgraded 16GB RAM and 256GB ROM, USB-C with 100W power delivery, a built-in NFC card reader for fast and secure login, and an integrated 8-microphone array for crystal-clear conferencing. To complete the experience, the Q Ultra Elite features enhanced audio with a powerful 25W speaker system and 25W subwoofer, delivering immersive, room-filling sound for presentations and meetings.
"The Q Ultra and Q Ultra Elite Series represent the next evolution of interactive displays from Newline," said Chris Bradford, President of Newline Interactive. "Whether it's a classroom inspiring collaboration and engagement or a boardroom driving innovation and productivity, these new displays are designed to deliver ultra-powerful performance and ultra-smooth experiences for every environment."
With smarter technology, upgraded processing power, and future-ready Android 16 integration, the Q Ultra family continues Newline Interactive's commitment to creating intuitive solutions that help people connect, collaborate, and communicate more effectively.
For more information about the Q Ultra Series and Q Ultra Elite Series, visit https://newline-interactive.com/usa/products/q-ultra-series/ or https://newline-interactive.com/usa/products/q-ultra-elite/
About Newline Interactive
Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of audio-visual technology and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services. For more information, visit www.newline-interactive.com.
Media Contact
Newline Interactive Marketing, Newline Interactive, 1 888-233-0868, [email protected], https://newline-interactive.com/usa/
SOURCE Newline Interactive
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