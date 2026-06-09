Newline Interactive Introduces the New Q Ultra and Q Ultra Elite Series Interactive Displays

Powered by Android 16 and built with significantly more horsepower than previous generations, the Q Ultra family delivers faster performance, enhanced multitasking, and a more seamless user experience across classrooms, campuses, and meeting spaces. Post this

For corporate and professional environments, the Q Ultra Elite Series delivers an elevated collaboration experience with premium features designed for hybrid work and high-performance meeting spaces. The Q Ultra Elite includes Android 16 with user profiles, upgraded 16GB RAM and 256GB ROM, USB-C with 100W power delivery, a built-in NFC card reader for fast and secure login, and an integrated 8-microphone array for crystal-clear conferencing. To complete the experience, the Q Ultra Elite features enhanced audio with a powerful 25W speaker system and 25W subwoofer, delivering immersive, room-filling sound for presentations and meetings.

"The Q Ultra and Q Ultra Elite Series represent the next evolution of interactive displays from Newline," said Chris Bradford, President of Newline Interactive. "Whether it's a classroom inspiring collaboration and engagement or a boardroom driving innovation and productivity, these new displays are designed to deliver ultra-powerful performance and ultra-smooth experiences for every environment."

With smarter technology, upgraded processing power, and future-ready Android 16 integration, the Q Ultra family continues Newline Interactive's commitment to creating intuitive solutions that help people connect, collaborate, and communicate more effectively.

For more information about the Q Ultra Series and Q Ultra Elite Series, visit https://newline-interactive.com/usa/products/q-ultra-series/ or https://newline-interactive.com/usa/products/q-ultra-elite/

About Newline Interactive

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of audio-visual technology and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services. For more information, visit www.newline-interactive.com.

Media Contact

Newline Interactive Marketing, Newline Interactive, 1 888-233-0868, [email protected], https://newline-interactive.com/usa/

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SOURCE Newline Interactive