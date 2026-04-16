Newline Interactive Introduces XRT Series Outdoor Displays for All-Season Visibility

Newline Interactive today announced the launch of the Newline XRT Series, a new line of ultra-bright, fully weatherproof outdoor displays designed for reliable, high-visibility communication in outdoor environments.
ALLEN, Texas, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newline Interactive, a leading provider of interactive and visual collaboration solutions, today announced the launch of the Newline XRT Series, a new line of ultra-bright, fully weatherproof outdoor displays designed for reliable, high-visibility communication in outdoor environments.
Available in 43", 55", 65", 75", and 86" sizes, the XRT Series delivers ultra-high brightness for clear, vibrant content visibility—even in direct sunlight. Designed to perform in demanding outdoor settings, the XRT Series is ideal for campuses, storefronts, hospitality venues, corporate facilities, and public spaces where consistent visibility and durability are essential.
Built with an IP56-rated, fully weatherproof construction, the XRT Series protects against rain, dust, and environmental elements, ensuring dependable, year-round operation without the need for additional protective enclosures. Support for both portrait and landscape orientation provides flexible installation options, allowing organizations to tailor digital signage, wayfinding, menus, schedules, and messaging to fit any application or space.
"The XRT Series expands Newline's display portfolio into outdoor environments where visibility and reliability matter most," said Chris Bradford, President of Newline Interactive. "Whether supporting campus communication or commercial signage, the XRT Series delivers the brightness, durability, and flexibility organizations need to communicate clearly outdoors."
The Newline XRT Series is available now through authorized Newline partners.
For more information, visit https://newline-interactive.com/usa/products/xrt-series/
About Newline Interactive
Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of audio-visual technology and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services. For more information, visit www.newline-interactive.com.
Media Contact
Newline Interactive Marketing, Newline Interactive, 1 888-233-0868, [email protected], https://newline-interactive.com/usa/
SOURCE Newline Interactive
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