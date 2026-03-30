Newline Interactive Launches DV One Elite: The Next Evolution in All-in-One Direct View LED

Newline Interactive today announced the launch of the DV One Elite, the newest advancement in its all-in-one direct view LED lineup. Designed to deliver premium performance with simplified installation, the DV One+ Elite combines stunning True 4K resolution with advanced COB (Chip on Board) technology in a sleek, integrated solution built for modern learning and professional environments.
ALLEN, Texas, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newline Interactive today announced the launch of the DV One Elite, the newest advancement in its all-in-one direct view LED lineup. Designed to deliver premium performance with simplified installation, the DV One+ Elite combines stunning True 4K resolution with advanced COB (Chip on Board) technology in a sleek, integrated solution built for modern learning and professional environments.
Available in three impressive sizes—135", 163", and 216"—the DV One Elite provides a seamless, large-scale viewing experience with exceptional clarity, uniformity, and durability. Its COB technology enhances contrast, protects the LED surface, and improves long-term reliability, making it ideal for high-traffic and mission-critical spaces.
The all-in-one architecture integrates control, power, and processing directly into the display, reducing installation complexity and minimizing external components. With ultra-high contrast and impressive brightness, the DV One Elite ensures content remains vibrant and impactful in classrooms, lecture halls, boardrooms, corporate lobbies, and event spaces.
"The DV One Elite represents the next generation of large-format display technology," said a Ty Hall, Chief Revenue Officer for Newline Interactive. "It delivers the performance our customers expect, now with even greater durability, simplicity, and visual excellence."
For more information about the DV One Elite, visit https://newline-interactive.com/usa/products/dv-one-elite/
About Newline Interactive
Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of audio-visual technology and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services. For more information, visit www.newline-interactive.com.
Media Contact
Newline Interactive Marketing, Newline Interactive, 1 888-233-0868, [email protected], https://newline-interactive.com/usa/
SOURCE Newline Interactive
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