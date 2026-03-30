Newline Interactive Launches DV One Elite: The Next Evolution in All-in-One Direct View LED

"The DV One Elite represents the next generation of large-format display technology that delivers the performance our customers expect, now with even greater durability, simplicity, and visual excellence." Post this

The all-in-one architecture integrates control, power, and processing directly into the display, reducing installation complexity and minimizing external components. With ultra-high contrast and impressive brightness, the DV One Elite ensures content remains vibrant and impactful in classrooms, lecture halls, boardrooms, corporate lobbies, and event spaces.

"The DV One Elite represents the next generation of large-format display technology," said a Ty Hall, Chief Revenue Officer for Newline Interactive. "It delivers the performance our customers expect, now with even greater durability, simplicity, and visual excellence."

For more information about the DV One Elite, visit https://newline-interactive.com/usa/products/dv-one-elite/

About Newline Interactive

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of audio-visual technology and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services. For more information, visit www.newline-interactive.com.

Media Contact

Newline Interactive Marketing, Newline Interactive, 1 888-233-0868, [email protected], https://newline-interactive.com/usa/

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SOURCE Newline Interactive