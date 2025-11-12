Newline Interactive Maintains #1 Market Share in U.S. Interactive Display Market for Q3 and Year-to-Date 2025

Newline Interactive leads the U.S. interactive display market for Q3 2025 and year-to-date (Q1–Q3) with a 22% market share.

ALLEN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newline Interactive, a global leader in interactive display technology, is proud to announce that it has once again secured the #1 market share position in the U.S. Interactive Flat Panel Display (IFP) market for Q3 2025, according to the latest industry data.

In Q3 2025, Newline led the U.S. market with a 22.8% share, ahead of its second place (19.4%) and third place (18.5%) competitors. This continued leadership extends through the first three quarters of 2025, where Newline holds the #1 market share year-to-date at 22%.

"This achievement reflects the continued trust our customers and partners place in Newline," said Chris Bradford, President of Newline Interactive. "Our mission has always been to deliver intuitive, reliable, and innovative technology that enhances collaboration in classrooms, meeting rooms, and beyond. We're honored to see that commitment recognized by the market once again."

Newline's success is driven by its dedication to creating user-focused solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing technology ecosystems, along with a strong emphasis on customer experience and support.

"We're grateful for the educators, professionals, and partners who choose Newline every day," Bradford added. "Their success fuels our innovation and pushes us to continue setting the standard in interactive display technology."

About Newline Interactive

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of audio-visual technology and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services. For more information, visit www.newline-interactive.com.

