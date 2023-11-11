Newline Interactive Ranked Number 489 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Newline attributes 238% Revenue Growth to expanding product line and industry-leading service and support

ALLEN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newline Interactive today announced it ranked 489 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. Newline grew 238% during this period.

Newline's President, Chris Bradford, credits strong product lineup and industry-leading service and support with the company's 238% revenue growth. He said, "Newline's continued growth can be attributed to our expanding product lineup which meets our customer's needs, and our industry-leading service and support, which keeps our customers satisfied and coming back to us as their technology solution partner."

"Each year we look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners. This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, we are encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success."

"As for growing companies, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

This is the fifth time Newline has made the Technology Fast 500™ list. Newline previously ranked No. 480 as a Technology Fast 500™ award-winner in 2021, No. 266 in 2020, No. 144 in 2019, and No. 81 in 2018.

Overall, the 2023 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 222,189% over the three-year time frame from 2019 to 2022, with an average growth rate of 1,934% and a median growth rate of 497%.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Newline Interactive

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of interactive touch screens and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services.

Media Contact

Ashlea Dunagan, Newline Interactive, 1 8882330868, [email protected], https://newline-interactive.com/usa/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Newline Interactive