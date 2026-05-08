Newline Interactive Secures #1 Market Share in U.S. Interactive Display Market for Q1 2026

Newline announces it has earned the #1 market share position in the U.S. Interactive Flat Panel (IFP) market for Q1 2026, continuing its strong momentum as a market leader.

ALLEN, Texas, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newline Interactive, a leading provider of interactive display solutions for education and corporate environments, today announced it has earned the #1 market share position in the U.S. Interactive Flat Panel (IFP) market for Q1 2026, continuing its strong momentum as a market leader.

According to the latest industry data, Newline achieved a 23.7% market share in Q1 2026, placing it firmly in the top position nationwide. The company holds a 3.6 percentage point lead over the next closest competitor, underscoring its continued growth and customer preference across key verticals.

"This achievement reflects the trust our customers and partners place in Newline every day," said Chris Bradford, President of Newline Interactive. "Our focus on delivering intuitive, reliable, and collaborative technology continues to resonate in classrooms and workplaces alike. We're proud to maintain our leadership position as we move into 2026."

Newline's success is driven by its commitment to simplifying collaboration through user-friendly design, seamless integration with existing technology ecosystems, and responsive customer support. Its solutions are widely adopted in K-12 education, higher education, and corporate settings, where ease of use and performance are critical.

"Our mission is to make collaboration effortless and accessible," Bradford added. "We're grateful to our customers, partners, and team members who make achievements like this possible, and we remain focused on delivering even greater value in the months ahead."

For more information about Newline Interactive and its full portfolio of interactive display solutions, visit www.newline-interactive.com.

About Newline Interactive

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of audio-visual technology and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services. For more information, visit www.newline-interactive.com.

Media Contact

Newline Interactive Marketing, Newline Interactive, 1 888-233-0868, [email protected], www.newline-interactive.com/usa

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SOURCE Newline Interactive