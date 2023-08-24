Newline Interactive Unveils Cutting-Edge Google EDLA Certified OPS Android Computer

We are excited to introduce the Google EDLA Certified OPS Android Computer, which marks a significant leap forward in interactive display technology. By harnessing the power of Google's ecosystem, users can streamline their workflows and elevate their interactive experiences. Tweet this

Key features of the Google EDLA Certified OPS Android Computer include:

Certified Compatibility: The OPS unit is Google EDLA (Enterprise Device Licensing Agreement) certified, ensuring compatibility and optimal performance with Google applications and services. Google Integration: The Google EDLA Certified OPS Android Computer's seamless integration with Google Workspace enhances productivity by providing easy access to Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and other applications. Users can collaborate in real time, edit documents, and share ideas effortlessly. High-Performance Computing: Equipped with state-of-the-art hardware, including the latest processors and ample memory, the Google EDLA Certified OPS Computer delivers lightning-fast performance for multitasking and resource-intensive applications. Simplified Setup: The OPS On-board computer is designed for hassle-free installation. With a plug-and-play setup, users can quickly connect the OPS unit to Newline's displays, eliminating the need for complex configurations. Enhanced Collaboration: The Google EDLA Certified OPS Android Computer promotes collaborative learning and teamwork by offering interactive whiteboarding, video conferencing support, and seamless content sharing.

"We are excited to introduce the Google EDLA Certified OPS Android Computer, which marks a significant leap forward in interactive display technology," said Ty Hall, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Newline Interactive. "This OPS reflects our commitment to providing innovative solutions that empower educators and professionals to engage, collaborate, and achieve more. By harnessing the power of Google's ecosystem, users can streamline their workflows and elevate their interactive experiences."

The Google EDLA Certified OPS Android Computer is now available for purchase and can be integrated into a wide range of Newline Interactive's interactive displays. For more information, pricing, and technical specifications, please visit https://newline-interactive.com/usa/.

About Newline Interactive

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of interactive touch screens and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services. For more information, visit www.newline-interactive.com.

