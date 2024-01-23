Newline Interactive Unveils Cutting-Edge STV Series Pro Series TV

Newline Interactive, the leader in innovative display solutions, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking STV Series Pro Series TV. As Newline's first Pro Series TV, the STV Series combines state-of-the-art technology with sleek design, offering an unparalleled smart entertainment experience.

ALLEN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newline Interactive, the leader in innovative display solutions, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking STV Series Pro Series TV. As Newline's first Pro Series TV, the STV Series combines state-of-the-art technology with sleek design, offering an unparalleled smart entertainment experience.

The STV Series is available in a range of sizes to cater to diverse consumer needs, from 43 inches to an expansive 98 inches. This versatile lineup ensures that users can choose the perfect fit for any space, whether it's an office, school, or commercial space.

Key Features of the STV Series include:

Smart TV with Preloaded Apps: The STV Series comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of preloaded apps, ensuring that users have instant access to a world of purpose-filled apps to help in various professional spaces right out of the box.

Ultra-Thin Bezel: The STV Series boasts an ultra-thin bezel that not only adds a modern and sophisticated aesthetic but also maximizes the screen real estate. With minimal distraction, users can immerse themselves in the captivating content displayed on the brilliant screen.

Ultra Bright Display: The Ultra Bright Display technology enhances the viewing experience by bringing content to life with unparalleled clarity and vivid colors. Whether you're streaming your favorite movies or engaging in a video conference, the STV Series delivers a visually stunning and immersive experience.

4K UHD Resolution: The STV Series features stunning 4K UHD resolution, ensuring a cinematic and lifelike viewing experience. Every detail is rendered with precision, making it an ideal choice for those who demand the highest quality in their entertainment.

Digital Signage Compatible: Transforming the TV into an effective communication tool, the STV Series is Digital Signage Compatible. Whether displaying advertisements, announcements, or informational content, the STV Series becomes a versatile and valuable asset for all spaces. With Newline VCS preloaded no need for media players or alternative hardware additions.

"The launch of the STV Series Pro Series TV marks a significant milestone for Newline Interactive. We are thrilled to introduce a product that not only redefines smart entertainment but also aligns with our commitment to delivering innovative technology and unmatched user experiences," said Chris Bradford, President of Newline Interactive.

The STV Series will be in stock and ready to ship in March 2024. For more information, pricing, and technical specifications, please visit https://newline-interactive.com/usa

About Newline Interactive

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of interactive touch screens and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services. For more information, visit www.newline-interactive.com.

Ashlea Dunagan, Newline Interactive, 1 888-233-0868, [email protected], https://newline-interactive.com/usa/

