Newline Interactive Unveils New Partnership with Merlyn Mind, Transforming Collaboration with AI Integration

Newline Interactive, a global leader in interactive displays and AV solutions, and Merlyn Mind, a pioneering force in educational technology powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI), today announced a new partnership to revolutionize collaborative learning.

Merlyn AI, renowned for its ability to enhance user experience, makes Newline interactive panels easier to use than ever before. Through natural language voice commands, educators and business professionals can access a comprehensive set of features on the Q and Q Pro, including whiteboard functionalities, annotations, screenshot capabilities, control of the built-in browser, and more.

"At Newline Interactive, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of collaborative technology to transform the way people learn and work together. The partnership with Merlyn Mind aligns perfectly with our vision, bringing together the best of interactive displays and advanced AI for a truly immersive and productive experience," said Chris Bradford, President of Newline Interactive. "The Q and Q Pro Series with Merlyn AI represents a significant step forward in making interactive panels more accessible and intuitive for both educational and business applications."

Merlyn Mind, recognized for its expertise in AI-driven solutions, is excited about the opportunities this partnership presents. "At Merlyn Mind, we believe that leveraging the power of AI to understand human language will make tech easier to use and will change teaching and learning forever," says Merlyn Mind's Levi Belnap. "We're thrilled to partner with Newline because they're one of the leaders in bringing helpful, user-friendly tech into the classroom. With Merlyn, teachers can now use natural language voice commands to access all of the Newline features they know and love from anywhere in their classroom. That's a win for teachers and their students."

This partnership marks a significant step towards providing educators, business professionals, and collaborative teams with an integrated solution that seamlessly blends interactive displays and advanced AI capabilities. For more information on the collaboration between Newline Interactive and Merlyn Mind, please visit https://newline-interactive.com/usa/products/newline-with-merlyn-ai/

About Newline Interactive

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of interactive touch screens and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services. For more information, visit www.newline-interactive.com.

About Merlyn Mind

Merlyn Mind is a deep-tech generative AI company translating the latest advances in AI to improve human productivity. Our first solution is Merlyn, the AI assistant for education. Merlyn seamlessly integrates into classrooms and existing ed-tech tools to automate everyday workflows for teachers so they can focus more time and attention on students. Merlyn Mind is backed by visionary investors led by Learn Capital. The company has attracted top talent from IBM Watson, Amazon Alexa, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Broadcom, the Allen Institute for AI, and other innovative organizations. Merlyn Mind is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit merlynmind.ai

