Newline Interactive Unveils Newline Signage Pro: Revolutionizing Digital Signage Management

With Newline Signage Pro, businesses can streamline their digital signage operations through an all-in-one platform that combines powerful features with ease of use. Post this

"We designed Newline Signage Pro with the needs of our customers in mind," said Chris Bradford, President of Newline. "This software offers robust features while remaining intuitive and accessible, ensuring that anyone can create impactful digital signage without a steep learning curve."

Key Features of Newline Signage Pro Include:

Streamlined Registration Process: Register devices individually or in bulk using serial numbers, QR codes, or Excel files for a quick and hassle-free setup.

Efficient Device Grouping: Organize and manage devices seamlessly for efficient content deployment.

Versatile Pre-defined Layouts: Choose from six professionally designed layouts tailored to various display configurations.

User-Friendly Content Creation: Craft stunning content with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface.

Rich Content Support: Incorporate images, videos, live feeds, weather updates, QR codes, and more into your displays.

Live Feed Integration: Engage your audience with real-time feeds from platforms like YouTube Live and Twitch.

Simple Scheduling: Schedule content effortlessly to ensure timely and targeted messaging.

Seamless Integrations: Sync events and presentations with Google Slides and Calendar and enhance creativity with Canva (coming soon).

Fully Integrated System: Preloaded features designed for compatibility with Newline's Q Pro & STV+ displays, with support for more devices coming soon.

Newline Signage Pro empowers users to deliver engaging and visually compelling content while saving time and resources. Whether it's for education, retail, corporate, or healthcare environments, the software offers flexibility and tools needed to meet diverse digital signage needs.

Newline Signage Pro is now available and comes preloaded on select Newline displays. For more information, visit https://newline-interactive.com/usa/products/newline-signage-pro/

About Newline Interactive

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of audio-visual technology and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services. For more information, visit www.newline-interactive.com.

Media Contact

Ashlea Dunagan, Newline Interactive, 1 8882330868, [email protected], https://newline-interactive.com/usa

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Newline Interactive