Newline Interactive Unveils the Q Pro Elite Series, Setting a New Standard for Interactive Displays

Among its standout features, the Q Pro Elite includes a built-in 8-mic array for crystal-clear audio pickup, an NFC card reader for quick and secure user access, and a USB-C port with 100W power delivery that simplifies connectivity while keeping devices charged. For a fully immersive experience, the display is equipped with dual 25W speakers and a powerful 20W subwoofer, filling any space with rich, room-filling sound. And with support for up to 50 points of touch, the Q Pro Elite enables highly interactive, multi-user collaboration.

"The Q Pro Elite Series represents a major step forward in interactive display technology," said Ty Hall, Chief Revenue Officer at Newline. "We've designed it to empower users in every environment—whether it's a professor leading a lecture, a team collaborating across the globe, or an organization driving innovation. The Q Pro Elite is about performance, flexibility, and creating meaningful connections."

Available in a range of sizes to fit any space, the Q Pro Elite Series embodies Newline Interactive's commitment to innovation and user-friendly design, empowering educators, students, and professionals to connect, collaborate, and create like never before.

For more information, visit https://newline-interactive.com/usa/products/q-pro-elite/

About Newline Interactive

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of audio-visual technology and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services. For more information, visit www.newline-interactive.com.

