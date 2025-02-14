Newline Introduces the DV One+: A Powerful Upgrade to the Ultimate All-in-One LED Display

Designed as a superior upgrade to the popular DV One, the DV One+ brings enhanced performance, greater functionality, and a sleeker, more refined design to professional and commercial spaces. Post this

Performance is further elevated with the integration of Android 13 and an upgraded chipset, ensuring smoother operation, faster processing, and enhanced compatibility with modern applications. The new intuitive calibration tool makes it easier than ever to fine-tune brightness and color balance for a flawless visual experience.

Aesthetically, the DV One+ boasts a sleek design with hidden-away ports, delivering a clean and polished look that blends seamlessly into any space. Additionally, the display is available in four sizes—135", 163", 189", and 216"—offering flexibility to suit various applications.

"With the DV One+, we've taken everything our customers love about the DV One and made it even better," said Chris Bradford, President of Newline. "From its improved control options and enhanced processing power to a streamlined design, the DV One+ is built to deliver an unmatched visual experience with effortless usability."

The DV One+ is now available for purchase. For more information, visit https://newline-interactive.com/usa/products/dv-one-plus/

About Newline Interactive

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of audio-visual technology and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services. For more information, visit www.newline-interactive.com.

