Newline Reintroduces DV Premier: The Next Evolution in LED Display Technology

ALLEN, Texas, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newline Interactive, a global leader in interactive displays and AV technology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the newly-updated DV Premier, a state-of-the-art custom LED display that redefines visual excellence with Chip on Board (COB) technology. Designed for superior durability, enhanced brightness, and an immersive viewing experience, DV Premier is the ultimate solution for high-performance display applications.

COB technology directly mounts light-emitting chips onto the PCB board, eliminating common pixel failure issues and allowing for an ultra-fine pixel pitch. Compared to conventional SMD packaging, COB omits key fabrication steps, enhancing LED stability and protection. This innovation enables unmatched brightness levels exceeding 1000 nits, twice the brightness of traditional LED displays, and a 120% DCI-P3 color gamut, delivering over 28 trillion colors for lifelike visuals.

DV Premier also features a 170° ultra-wide viewing angle, 120Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth motion, and ultra-high contrast with no glare or reflection, ensuring stunning clarity from any perspective. Built for reliability, the display is dust-proof, moisture-proof, water-resistant, and collision-proof, while front maintenance access streamlines servicing. Additionally, flip-chip common cathode technology reduces energy consumption by over 40%.

"With the DV Premier, we are taking LED display technology to the next level," said Chris Bradford, President of Newline Interactive. "This display combines cutting-edge COB technology with superior brightness, contrast, and durability, making it the perfect solution for businesses and organizations that demand the highest quality visuals. It's a game-changer in the industry."

With unparalleled image quality, robust durability, and cutting-edge efficiency, the DV Premier is the future of LED displays.

For more information, visit https://newline-interactive.com/usa/products/dv-premier/

About Newline Interactive

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of audio-visual technology and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services. For more information, visit www.newline-interactive.com.

