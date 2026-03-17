Newline Secure Expands Integration Ecosystem with Support for Raptor, Kokomo, and Audio Enhancement

Newline Interactive today announced that Newline Secure, its Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) integration software, now supports and fully integrates with Raptor Technologies, Kokomo24/7, and Audio Enhancement. This expansion strengthens Newline Secure's growing safety ecosystem, giving schools and organizations even more flexibility to unify their emergency communication systems.

ALLEN, Texas, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newline Interactive today announced that Newline Secure, its Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) integration software, now supports and fully integrates with Raptor Technologies, Kokomo24/7, and Audio Enhancement. This expansion strengthens Newline Secure's growing safety ecosystem, giving schools and organizations even more flexibility to unify their emergency communication systems.

With these new integrations, alerts triggered within Raptor Connect, Kokomo24/7 Safety Cloud, or Audio Enhancement EPIC System platforms can be instantly delivered to Newline displays through Newline Secure. Notifications appear in real time over any application, ensuring critical messages are seen immediately by staff, students, and visitors when every second counts.

"Safety technology works best when systems work together," said Newline President Chris Bradford. "By integrating with trusted partners like Raptor, Kokomo24/7, and Audio Enhancement, Newline Secure helps districts leverage their existing safety investments while extending the reach of their emergency communications directly to classroom and campus displays."

Newline Secure enables organizations to receive and process CAP messages, customize alert messaging and backgrounds, manage displays by building or group, and maintain detailed auditing logs of alert activity. Combined with zero-touch enrollment and Single-Sign-On (SSO) support, Newline Secure offers a scalable, IT-friendly solution for modern campus safety needs.

Launched in 2024, Newline Secure is already fully integrated with leading safety platforms including Singlewire Software's InformaCast and CENTEGIX CrisisAlert, enabling districts to extend their existing emergency notification systems directly to Newline displays. By leveraging these established integrations, schools can instantly push alerts from the tools they already trust to screens across campus—ensuring faster visibility, broader reach, and a more unified safety response. The addition of Raptor, Kokomo24/7, and Audio Enhancement reflects Newline's continued commitment to open integration and comprehensive safety solutions for K–12 and beyond.

For more information about Newline Secure, visit https://newline-interactive.com/usa/products/newline-secure/

About Newline Interactive

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of audio-visual technology and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services. For more information, visit www.newline-interactive.com.

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Newline Interactive Marketing, Newline Interactive, 1 888 233 0868, [email protected], https://newline-interactive.com/usa/

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SOURCE Newline Interactive