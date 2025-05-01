Newline Unveils Google ChromeOS OPS: The Ultimate Embedded Solution for Seamless Collaboration and Learning

With the Newline Google ChromeOS OPS, we are delivering an embedded solution that seamlessly integrates with our interactive panels, ensuring that schools and businesses can leverage the power of ChromeOS without any additional setup. Post this

Key Features & Benefits:

Native Google ChromeOS Experience – Enjoy the speed, security, and reliability of ChromeOS directly on your Newline panel.





Plug & Play Simplicity – Installs seamlessly into Newline interactive displays, ensuring a smooth user experience.





Fast & Secure Performance – Automatic updates, built-in virus protection, and robust cloud integration keep data safe and devices optimized.





Google Play Store Support – Access thousands of apps, including Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and educational tools.





Seamless Wireless Casting – Easily share content from any device for real-time collaboration.





Simplified IT Management – Manage devices effortlessly through the Google Admin Console, ensuring streamlined deployment and control across an organization.

"With the Newline Google ChromeOS OPS, we are delivering an embedded solution that seamlessly integrates with our interactive panels, ensuring that schools and businesses can leverage the power of ChromeOS without any additional setup," said Ty Hall, Chief Revenue Officer at Newline Interactive. "This launch reaffirms our commitment to providing cutting-edge, user-friendly technology that enhances productivity, engagement, and collaboration."

The Newline Google ChromeOS OPS is ideal for education, corporate environments, and digital signage applications, offering a secure and scalable solution that adapts to various user needs. Whether it's interactive learning with Google Classroom, virtual meetings with Zoom and Google Meet, or dynamic signage for businesses, this powerful module is built to elevate the digital experience.

The Newline Google ChromeOS OPS powered by AOPEN is available now. For more information, visit https://newline-interactive.com/usa/products/chromeos-ops-computer/

About Newline Interactive

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of audio-visual technology and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services. For more information, visit www.newline-interactive.com.

