NewLink Media Author Spotlight: Fred Snufflenose and the Baby Ducks by Richard Miller

The Duckling Dilemma A Fred Snufflenose Tale

Set against the backdrop of the historic Central Moravian Church and the beautiful Monocacy Creek, Fred's quest takes him through lush greenery and charming sites that breathe life into the tale. As he explores the Colonial Industrial Quarter of Historic Bethlehem Museums and Sites, Fred encounters a host of colorful characters, each contributing to his adventure and guiding him closer to his goal.

With every twist and turn, Fred learns valuable lessons about friendship, perseverance, and the importance of helping others. Will he be able to reunite the ducklings with their mother, or will his search lead him to unexpected surprises along the way?

This heartwarming story not only captivates young readers with its charming narrative but also invites them to explore the rich history and vibrant community of Bethlehem. Parents and educators will appreciate the story's emphasis on nature, community, and the joys of discovery. After reading, families can delve deeper into the adventure by visiting the actual sites mentioned in the book, creating a wonderful opportunity for exploration and learning. For more information on these locations, visit www.centralmoravianchurch.org, www.historicbethlehem.org, and www.moravianchurchsettlements.org. Join Fred Snufflenose on this delightful journey and uncover the wonders of friendship and adventure!

This book is available online and can be purchased at online bookstores.

About the Author

Author Richard Miller has served as the organist at the Old Chapel since autumn 1995, bringing his passion for music and worship to the community for nearly three decades. In 2005, he founded the Chapel Choir, which enhances worship services with music two to three times a month. On other Sundays, small ensembles and soloists take the stage, allowing choir members to share their musical gifts and engage in their ministry. Richard holds a BS in Rehabilitation Education from Penn State University, with additional coursework in Therapeutic Recreation at Lehigh-Carbon Community College and East Stroudsburg University, as well as graduate studies at Temple University. He retired as a certified Activity Professional in Senior Health Care. In recognition of his outstanding contributions to church music, Richard received the James V. Salzwedel Award from the Moravian Music Foundation in 2019, honoring his dedication to enriching the worship experience through music.

