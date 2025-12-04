NewLink Media Author Spotlight: Grandmother's Gift by Carol Leferovich

Lifted by Love. Between earth and sky, her love carried them.
BRADENTON, Fla., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Max and Andrew's grandmother is no ordinary woman. With eyes full of stars and a soul that knows the sky, she carries a secret passed down through generations—the gift of flight. But even more extraordinary than her ability to rise above the earth is the way she loves her grandsons: fiercely, gently, and with a sense of wonder that wraps around them like wings.
In quiet moments under moonlight and whispered stories at dusk, she begins to share her gift—not only the magic of floating, but the deeper inheritance of believing in yourself, embracing who you are, and trusting the unseen. Her love is a constant current, lifting the boys when they feel unsure, showing them how to move through the world with curiosity, grace, and courage.
As Max and Andrew learn to lift their feet from the ground, they begin to understand that flying isn't just about defying gravity—it's about rising into who you're meant to be. Their grandmother's gift is more than a magical legacy; it's a lesson in love, freedom, and the invisible strength that binds families across generations.
Poetic, tender, and filled with quiet wonder, Grandmother's Gift is a story for dreamers of all ages. It's about the heights we can reach when we're truly seen, and the lasting imprint of a grandmother's love that lifts us long after she's gone.
About the Author
Author Carol Leferovich is a retired educator who taught in both Pennsylvania and Montana, where she shared her love of learning with generations of students. A lifelong creative, Carol is also a talented painter and an active singer in her church choir, blending her appreciation for art and community in everything she does. She serves as a museum docent, where she continues to inspire curiosity and connection through storytelling and history. Now living in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Carol enjoys a quieter pace alongside her husband and their two beloved rescue cats. Her writing is deeply influenced by her years in the classroom, her love for the arts, and her belief in the small, powerful moments that shape our lives. Grandmother's Gift is her debut book—a heartfelt tribute to the enduring bonds of family, the quiet magic of love, and the wonder of passing down stories that lift us all.
Grandmother's Gift by Carol Leferovich
Paperback: $10.99 | ISBN-13: 9798892855440
Publication Date: Apr 2025 | Pages: 26
