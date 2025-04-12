NewLink Media Author Spotlight: How Tall Will I Be? by Sofia Canaday Steurer

"Size Doesn't Measure Me" Big or Small, You're Amazing Post this

With its engaging text, cheerful illustrations, and timeless message, this book is perfect for little ones beginning to understand the world around them. It's a story that not only entertains but also nurtures self-esteem, encouraging children to embrace who they are and imagine all they can become.

This book is available online and can be purchased at online bookstores.

About the Author

Author Sofia Canaday Steurer is a vibrant and imaginative seven-year-old with a deep passion for reading and writing. Her love for stories inspired her to create her very first book, a project that holds a special place in her heart. Sofia's enthusiasm for storytelling shines through in every page, capturing her unique perspective and creativity.

She hopes her debut book brings joy and excitement to families, just as she experienced while crafting it. With this milestone, Sofia is eager to share her love of words and inspire other young readers and writers to follow their dreams. This delightful young author is proof that it's never too early to turn a passion into a reality, and her story is a testament to the power of imagination and determination.

How Tall Will I Be?

By Sofia Canaday Steurer

Paperback: $13.99 | ISBN-13: 9798892854108

Publication Date: Jan 2025 | Pages: 24

