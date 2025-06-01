NewLink Media Author Spotlight: Journey of Shadows by Michael Kelly

MONTREAL, Mo., May 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael Kelly's journey to Africa was born of desperation. Overwhelmed by the weight of brokenness and despair, he planned to end his life, believing his children would be better provided for through a life insurance policy.

What he found instead was a profound confrontation with darkness that would challenge his faith, his strength, and his very will to live. In the heart of a foreign land, Michael faced unimaginable trials and evil that left him questioning everything. Yet, in the midst of suffering, unexpected friendships emerged—bonds forged in the shared struggle that became lifelines of hope and healing. These connections gave Michael the strength to endure and the courage to believe in the possibility of a brighter future.

By the grace of God, Michael not only survived but found a renewed purpose that transformed his pain into a source of inspiration for others. His story is one of redemption, resilience, and the unyielding hope that can arise from even the darkest moments of life. Through this gripping and heartfelt account, readers will discover a powerful testament to the strength found in adversity, the life-changing impact of grace, and the beauty of human connection. Journey of Shadows tells of Michael's journey—a reminder that even in our darkest hours, there is light to guide us forward, and through faith, we can find purpose and healing.

Journey of Shadows by Michael Kelly

www.authorMichaelKelly.com

eBook ISBN: 9798892854191; $3.99

Paperback ISBN: 9798892854184; $10.99

Hardback ISBN: 9798892854580; $25.99

Publication Date: February 10, 2025 | Pages: 132

