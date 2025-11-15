NewLink Media Author Spotlight: The Atlantian Chronicles: Fight for Survival by Nick Baeta

Follow Bryce's journey of survival in the book The Atlantian Chronicles: Fight for Survival. Post this

Author: Nick Baeta

Paperback: $14.99 | ISBN-13: 9798892853903

Publication Date: Jan 2025 | Pages: 286

Bryce Hillcrest was a typical American teenager, enjoying life in the quiet town of Broadway Hills, Texas. His world, however, is shattered after an intense fight with his school bully at a party goes wrong, sparking a chain of events he could never have anticipated. Forced into hiding, Bryce discovers he is being hunted by a shadowy organization known only as Unity. Now, he must confront secrets from his past, adapt to an unfamiliar life on the run, and survive at all costs.

Equipped with skills taught by his ex-Special Forces father, Bryce must rely on his strength, agility, and the mysterious power that led to his current predicament. As he faces relentless threats, he realizes that he holds an incredible—and dangerous—gift, one that Unity is determined to control. Driven by his desire to protect those he loves and stand up for the defenseless, Bryce is thrust into a world of danger where every decision could mean life or death.

Through a combination of wit, determination, and a bit of luck, Bryce learns to navigate this perilous journey. Along the way, he forges unexpected friendships, gains loyal allies, and faces formidable enemies who challenge him at every turn. In this high-stakes young adult fantasy thriller, Bryce embarks on a heart-pounding quest for survival, self-discovery, and justice as he seeks to unravel the truth behind Unity's intentions and his own extraordinary abilities. Follow Bryce's journey of survival in the book The Atlantian Chronicles: Fight for Survival.

About the Author

Author Nick Baeta is a Canadian from Ontario whose love for storytelling began in childhood, sparking an imagination that has only grown with time. From fantastical realms to action-packed adventures, Nick's passion for world-building is evident in his writing. Drawing from a blend of genres, his personal life experiences, and his background in martial arts, Nick has crafted a rich, immersive universe within The Atlantian Chronicles: Fight for Survival. Inspired by literary giants such as Jack Carr, Rick Riordan, Ace Atkins, Lee Child, and J. K. Rowling, Nick aspires to weave tales that captivate readers of all ages, taking them on journeys through his own vibrant and complex worlds.

With The Atlantian Chronicles: Fight for Survival and the books to come, Nick's mission extends beyond storytelling; he aims to ignite a spark in the next generation of writers, encouraging them to chase their dreams and create worlds of their own. Nick believes that through imagination and dedication, stories can inspire, uplift, and leave a lasting legacy for future storytellers. He hopes his books will inspire readers to embrace their creativity, dive into new adventures, and discover the magic of building worlds through words.

