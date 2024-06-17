Newly-acquired Product Ventures appoints Jeff Smith as CFO, kickstarting growth goals

"I'm beyond excited to join Product Ventures as CFO," said Jeff Smith. "It's an honor to build a formidable operations foundation for the end-to-end packaging platform the industry truly needs." Post this

"I'm beyond excited to join Product Ventures as CFO," said Jeff Smith. "It's an honor to build a formidable operations foundation for the end-to-end packaging platform the industry truly needs. For the sake of our clients' timelines, wallets, and market share, time is of the essence. But I have no doubt that with my and Sean's leadership, Product Ventures will soon begin helping the largest CPG brands take their vision from idea to shelves."

Previously, Bisceglia and Smith partnered together to triple company size and revenue for Curion Insights, where Bisceglia served as CEO from 2018-2023. The duo is now committed to filling a market gap within the siloed packaging industry. After optimizing financial and operational systems, Product Ventures will begin expanding its suite of capabilities to accelerate the path to launch, evolve shelf brands alongside regulatory and sustainability requirements, and boost sales and market share. Smith will also work closely with the rest of the Product Ventures team to elevate workflows and operational transparency.

Product Ventures' CEO Sean Bisceglia looks forward to this chapter of continued collaboration with Smith. "Jeff brings this really rare blend of operational and financial expertise to the table." states Sean Bisceglia. "He has a true knack for identifying the simplest solutions for complex problems, and immediately executing them. Jeff will be instrumental to achieving our aggressive growth and innovation goals."

Product Ventures is a world-renowned brand strategy and design consultancy specializing in structural packaging design and innovation. We are unique in our ability to provide truly holistic design and 360 degrees of consideration to every challenge. As pioneers of the consumer-informed process, we transform ideas into purposeful and memorable design solutions. Our cohesive team of experts encompasses industrial design, graphic design, consumer research, mechanical engineering, packaging engineering and prototyping. Bringing together decades of experience, unparalleled facilities and an unwavering dedication to solving clients' needs has empowered us to shape the world's best known brands.

