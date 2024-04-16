Newly Discovered Essential Nutrient May Slow Our Aging Clocks

Science behind fatty15's anti-aging benefits continue to build, including latest study showing that people with higher C15:0 levels have slower biological aging

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a world where the quest for extending human longevity seems never-ending, groundbreaking research offers increasing hope. A recent peer-reviewed study by Liu et al. has shown an epigenetic link between C15:0 and a slower aging process.

While our chronological age is the number of years we have lived, our biological age is a measurement of how much our bodies have broken down over time. Thus, the key to any promising longevity molecule is its ability to slow our biological aging rates. In this study, the biological ages of 4,151 people (with a mean age of 55 years) were measured with epigenetic clocks, which use methylated DNA measurements to help determine a person's biological age.

Researchers discovered that individuals with higher levels of C15:0 had evidence of slower biological aging rates. Specifically, those with elevated levels of a lipid (LPE) containing C15:0 exhibited a biological age younger than their chronological age, supporting C15:0 as a promising anti-aging nutrient.

C15:0 (pentadecanoic acid) is the first essential fatty acid to be discovered in over 90 years. Numerous studies have shown that C15:0, an odd-chain saturated fatty acid, has many longevity-enhancing benefits, including cellular benefits that surpassed even that of leading longevity-enhancing molecules, rapamycin, metformin and acarbose. C15:0's growing anti-aging benefits include its ability to target 6 hallmarks of aging, activating key longevity pathways (like activating AMPK and inhibiting mTOR), and having direct clinically relevant benefits expected to slow or reverse the onset of aging-related conditions. Many studies have shown that people with higher C15:0 levels have better long-term metabolic, heart, liver and immune health.

"Excitedly, the recent study from Liu et al. provides further support of C15:0's role as a longevity-enhancing nutrient," said Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson, co-founder and CEO of Seraphina Therapeutics. "It's wonderful to see not only our own past decade of research, but of many others around the world, continually show that C15:0 is essential to supporting our long-term health, especially as we age."

Due to the strong science supporting C15:0's role as an essential nutrient, Drs. Stephanie and Eric Venn-Watson co-founded Seraphina Therapeutics to develop a pure, vegan-friendly, patented and bioavailable C15:0 ingredient, called FA15TM. They launched the world's first and only pure C15:0 supplement, called fatty15, during 2021.

Since then, Seraphina and fatty15 have won numerous awards, including Nutritional Outlook Magazine's Best of Industry Award for Best Ingredient and as a Fast Company's World Changing Idea in Wellness. Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson's groundbreaking discovery of C15:0's healthy benefits, made while continually improving the health and welfare of older Navy dolphins, is a TEDx talk.

As we continue to unravel the mysteries of healthy aging, C15:0 continues to build momentum as a leading nutrient that can slow aging and extend our longevity.

Read the study:

Liu et al. The lipidomic correlates of epigenetic aging across the adult lifespan: A population-based study. Aging Cell 22 (2023): e13934

About Seraphina Therapeutics. Inc.

Seraphina Therapeutics, Inc. is a health and wellness company dedicated to advancing global health through the discovery of essential fatty acids and micronutrient therapeutics. Through rigorous breakthrough science, the company develops fatty acid supplements, food fortifiers, and nutritional interventions to strengthen cells, keep mitochondria working and advance cellular homeostasis to counter age-related breakdown.

