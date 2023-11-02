Newly Formed Integrity Wealth Management Selects Affiliated Advisors for Advisor Support Platform

I felt strongly that Osaic and Affiliated Advisors can provide the services and expert support needed to grow our practice which focuses on providing a highly personalized client experience. Post this

Her commitment to making a difference in people's lives extends far beyond caring for her clients; Jennifer has been an extraordinary leader in her community; donating her time, and expertise to a wide range of nonprofits for many years.

Affiliated Advisors provides a comprehensive suite of business management, compliance, technology, marketing, and investment advisory solutions and services, along with direct access to experienced professionals, skilled in helping advisors streamline their workflows. Additionally Affiliated Advisors is known for ease of transitions, as well as succession planning resources and acquisition opportunities.

In the last three years, more than 35 advisors have joined Affiliated Advisors, bringing the total to nearly 100, and has expanded its geographic footprint to become a national firm.

About Affiliated Advisors

Founded nearly 30 years ago by industry veteran, Rita Robbins, Affiliated Advisors is a team of experienced and innovative industry experts with a passion and mission to help solo advisors and emerging teams build the practices of their dreams through a dedicated service and support platform.

