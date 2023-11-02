Newly Launched Brand, A Littles & Co. Rings in the Holiday Season with Customized Jewelry Gifts Starting at $21!

A Littles & Co. spreads joy to one and all this holiday season with their official Christmas Collection starting at $21. A Littles & Co.'s Christmas Collection offers a variety of styles including the brand's best-selling A Littles bracelets with customization aspects to make each gift special.

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Littles & Co., British-founded jewelry brand, spreads joy to one and all this holiday season with the announcement of their official Christmas Collection. A Littles & Co.'s Christmas Collection offers the brand's best-selling A Littles bracelets with customization aspects to make each piece special. The collection is now available for adults and kids at alittlesandco.com starting at $21.

The Christmas Jewelry Collection builds on the brands belief that jewelry has a magical power to hold memories and celebrate all of life's moments. Making every gift special and unique, A Littles & Co. offers customization such as a Photo Card to make each ready-wrapped gift with the recipient's name and personalized messaging.

The Holiday Collection includes A Littles bracelets, the brands best-selling style which is sold every 30 seconds across the world. The A Littles Christmas designs come wrapped around the signature card and stamped with a sweet poem ranging of festive sentiments including 'Merry Christmas Wonderful Friend', 'Season To Sparkle' and 'Santa Paws'. For a more festive packaging comes the Christmas Cracker including a shimmering A Littles Bracelet inside an eye-catching firecracker packaging. For a luxurious set, the brand is offering a set of 3 bracelets inside an elegant gift box. All pieces come wrapped in a Personalized Gift Bag, making A Littles & Co. the one-stop-shop for easy and thoughtful gifting!

Ring in the holiday season with A Littles & Co.'s Christmas jewelry for adults and kids available at alittlesandco.com starting at $21. Styles come in both silver and gold-toned plating with the option to create your own bracelet.

About A Littles & Co.

A Little Bracelets, previously under the name Katie Loxton, has had US-based consumers since they first launched in 2016. This collection has now grown to become a real success story, with A Little Bracelet sold every 30 seconds worldwide. With this phenomenal growth, it was time for Katie Loxton founders Katie and Geoff to create a brand and space in the US dedicated to their beautiful sentimental jewelry, under the new name A Littles & Co. As a brand, there are three words that perfectly encapsulate what A Littles & Co. is all about, Memories, Moments, Meaning. A Littles & Co. celebrates every moment and memory, however big or small, with meaningful jewelry that is as much of a joy to gift as it is to be gifted.

