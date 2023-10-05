Newly Launched PEO for the Cannabis Industry, Paylient HR Solutions, Announces Daniela Lewis as Chief Growth Officer

Paylient HR Solutions, your dedicated partner in offering all-encompassing human resources solutions specifically tailored for the burgeoning cannabis cultivation community, announced today that Daniela Lewis will be chief growth officer for the company.

BURTONSVILLE, Md., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paylient HR Solutions, your dedicated partner in offering all-encompassing human resources solutions specifically tailored for the burgeoning cannabis cultivation community, announced today that Daniela Lewis will be chief growth officer for the company.

"Having Daniela as our Chief Growth Officer will ensure that growth is always at the forefront of our company strategy," Chief Risk Officer Jack Straughan said. "As market awareness and demand for our solutions continue to grow, Daniela's experience as a leader in the PEO space will help us provide world-class solutions that people expect from Paylient. We know she is a great addition to our executive team."

As CGO for Paylient, Lewis will report directly to Chief Risk Officer Jack Straughan. Daniela Lewis brings nearly 20 years of PEO experience to Paylient. As a record-setting high performer at Fortune 500 companies that include Salesforce and ADP TotalSource, Daniela has held a diverse mix of strategic, leadership, and consulting roles.

Adept at monitoring future trends, Daniela excels at developing and implementing comprehensive growth strategies, identifying and pursuing new business opportunities, and managing and motivating the team responsible for growth initiatives. In this newly created role of CGO for Paylient, Daniela will be disrupting the way the company approaches their brand vision. She will be responsible for not only overseeing future company growth, but also building and scaling the systems necessary to continue accelerating sustained growth in an exponential way. Her role will focus heavily on external marketing dynamics, customer needs, and general buyer behavior.

Daniela holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from California State University, Northridge and a master's degree in business administration from University of Phoenix. She currently resides in St. Augustine Florida with her fiance and their two young children.

Paylient HR Solutions

Paylient HR Solutions is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO) that provides access to the most cutting edge human resources solutions and innovative products that are available. The Paylient PEO platform provides full regulatory compliance management, on-demand HR guidance, real-time payroll/tax filing, POS integration, and access into industry-leading True-Group Master Policies for Workers' Compensation, Employment Practices Liability Insurance, and other operational business coverages.

To learn more about how your business can save time, money, and mitigate employer liability, call Paylient at 855.202.1420 or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Sarah F, Paylient, 1 185520.1420, [email protected], https://www.paylient.com/

SOURCE Paylient